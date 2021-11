After being closed for 15 months, Bea's Cafe in Conway has reopened and no masks are required. I'd eaten there only a couple of times pre-COVID but a few days ago, I needed a late breakfast, I was in Conway, so I decided to try it out. At the present time I need to use a walker so I got it out of the car, bumbled through the entry door of Bea's, selected the sturdiest looking table, parked the walker and sat down. (I need a sturdy table as I have to use it as a solid object to push down against in order to rise to a standing position).

