Baltimore, MD

Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A day after traffic came to a standstill outside the Port of Baltimore, things have returned to normal. Port representatives on Wednesday said the traffic woes, which they attributed to higher-than-normal cargo volume, have subsided. “We’re receiving more cargo because we’re a non-congested port, both...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

WilmingtonBiz

Wilmington Port Fields Global Supply Chain Disruptions

While billions in goods sit anchored outside the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, six of the Port of Wilmington’s eight weekly services are arriving on time with no scheduling difficulties. These steady routes are coming from Central and South America and Europe. Local hiccups are occurring in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bakersfield Channel

Port of San Diego helps ease supply-chain backlog

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As ships sit idle in the Pacific Ocean, waiting to unload in ports at Los Angeles and Long Beach, the Port of San Diego is having one of its busiest years ever. According to the Port of San Diego, it is accepting anywhere from two to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRQE News 13

APS dealing with supply chain issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supply chain disruptions are forcing New Mexico’s largest school district into finding creative ways to make sure students don’t go hungry. Albuquerque Public Schools says it’s dealing with rising food costs and a big backlog of products. “There’s a backlog of every kind of supply you can imagine. It’s food, it’s paper […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
foodlogistics.com

Port of Oakland Chief Seeks Help in Supply Chain Crisis

Speaking as president of the California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA), Port of Oakland executive director Danny Wan requested state help to ease a U.S. supply chain crisis, calling for increased collaboration and solutions from all levels of government as containerized cargo continues to back up at California ports. Inaction could result in freight migration and job loss to other states, Wan warns.
OAKLAND, CA
NECN

New England Businesses Grapple With Supply Chain Issues

A backlog of container ships waiting to dock, trucks unable to move inventory, skyrocketing freight costs and labor shortages have all contributed to the nation's supply chain issues. Local companies are trying to navigate it all as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season. The holiday season is big...
BOSTON, MA
Providence Business News

At Quonset port, supply chain problems of a different kind

Major ports around the country are jammed with ships carrying products and materials waiting to be delivered to their final destinations, but Rhode Island’s largest port is feeling the impact of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions in a much different way. While ports in areas such as Southern California have experienced...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
CBS San Francisco

Amid Supply Chain Issues Port Of Oakland Shipping Terminal Goes Empty

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland and the president of the California Association of Port Authorities, made the stunning revelation to the Associated Press. “The operator tells me this is the first time in the history where they are operating in Oakland where they have not had one vessel call,” he said. “This...
OAKLAND, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Perspective from the port: The struggling supply chain

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The backed-up supply chain is causing issues all over the globe for consumers and distributors alike, but North Carolina happens to have two ports that are facing the challenge firsthand on the coast. What You Need to Know. N.C. Ports is not having cargo back-up like other...
WILMINGTON, NC
Government Technology

Port of Virginia Uses $84M Freezer to Address Supply Chain

(TNS) — One of the Port of Virginia’s latest tools in the fight against supply chain disruption is almost as big as three football fields and “blasts” frozen food products with temperatures as low as 35 degrees below zero. A new 167,264-square-foot cold storage warehouse near the Portsmouth Marine Terminal...
VIRGINIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Commercial Truck Regulations Cripple Supply Chain At LA Ports

Growing up in poverty in Wisconsin, Emily’s grandfather and founder of the company, George Hibard moved to LA and started “Spiral Paper Tube & Core” in South Central in 1949. He successfully defended the business during the 1968 Watts riots. Emily was 12 during the height of the Bloods and Crips. During the 1992 Riots, she slept on a cardboard box on the roof and ran a garden hose to put out fires resulting from molotov cocktails thrown at their business.
LONG BEACH, CA
tulsatoday.com

L.A. Ports: Regulation source of supply issues

Even with over 80 container ships just sitting at the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports, Emily Hibard’s paper manufacturing business was forced by government to sell their old trucks. Hibrad asserts such recent regulations are a major contributor to the supply chain fiasco. Growing up in poverty in Wisconsin,...
SMALL BUSINESS
srqmagazine.com

Will Port Manatee Ease Supply Chain Woes?

With a supply line crisis looming, state officials are openly wooing shippers to send goods from the East into Florida ports. With Port Manatee still the closest U.S. deepwater port to the Panama Canal, could that mean a boon to local logistics?. Port Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras said that’s...
PALMETTO, FL
TheDailyBeast

California Ports to Start Fining Companies as Supply Chain Woes Continue

The Los Angeles-Long Beach ports at the center of a critical shipping backlog will begin fining shipping companies that allow their containers to overrun the ports. The harbor commissions for the two cities voted Friday to issue a “container excess dwell fee” to limit the amount of time a company can stay at the terminals. From Nov. 15, companies will be charged an extra $100 a day for each container that does not move. It’s an effort to fulfill the backlog of products stuck at the ports, which include hundreds of millions of dollars worth of toys, clothing, and electronics—all crucial for holiday shopping season. “Our objective with this program is not to generate revenue,” Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Jaime Lee said in a statement, but to instead make room for ships waiting to enter. As of Friday, more than 100 ships were stuck in various positions at the port, with none of them able to get through.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stevenspoint.news

Supply chain issues impact on local health care

WAUSAU – The rapid spread of COVID-19 put a lot of stress on our nation’s health care systems. That stress extended beyond the walls of clinics and hospitals to the global supply chains that provide those facilities with the equipment needed to care for patients. The biggest concern that faced...
WAUSAU, WI
KATV

Supply chain issues getting personal for Arkansans

From gas prices climbing and shortage of food items in the grocery store, the global supply chain issue is impacting nearly every part of society. Customers coming into Painting with a Twist in West Little Rock for a night of painting and fun, may never know the issues the business faces.
ARKANSAS STATE

