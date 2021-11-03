CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startup competing with Facebook for 'Meta' trademark will sell for $20M, report says

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

There could be trademark fight for Facebook's parent company.

An Arizona startup says it has already trademarked the name "Meta."

According to Business Insider , Meta PC's founder says his company filed for the Meta trademark in August.

RELATED: Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

Facebook applied for the name on October 28.

The filings haven't been approved, meaning Meta PC doesn't own the "Meta" brand just yet, setting the stage for a legal battle.

TMZ reports Meta PC's founders are willing to sell the name to Mark Zuckerberg for $20 million.

