Startup competing with Facebook for 'Meta' trademark will sell for $20M, report says

An original Apple computer, hand-built by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, sold for $400,000 at auction in the United States on Tuesday. The functioning Apple-1, the great-great-grandfather of today's sleek chrome-and-glass Macbooks, had been expected to fetch up to $600,000 when it went under the hammer in California. The so-called "Chaffey College" Apple-1 is one of only 200 made by Jobs and Wozniak at the very start of the company's odyssey from garage start-up to megalith worth $2 trillion. What makes it even rarer is the fact the computer is encased in koa wood -- a richly patinated wood native to Hawaii. Only a handful of the original 200 were made in this way.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO