As the world prepares to say farewell to Jerry Remy on Thursday, his family is requesting one last favor from "RemDawg" fans, and that's to join them at his wake. The broadcasting legend will be laid down to rest this weekend, but not before the public can offer their goodbyes. On Thursday, visiting hours will be held at Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, located at 773 Moody Street in Waltham, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Close friends and family members will then proceed to a private gathering on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then again on Saturday for the burial service.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO