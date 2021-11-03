Colts Star Officially Questionable For Thursday Night

Four Jets to watch when the Green & White travel to the Hoosier State for their Thursday Night Football appearance against the Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium:. QB Mike White — Last week the question for the Jets and their fans was: Can he do it? This week it's: Can he do it again? White is an NFL darling these days — a low Cowboys draft pick turned Jets practice-squadder turned emergency fill-in QB turned AFC Offensive Player of the Week. White threw for 405 yards vs. the Bengals, completing 82.2% of his passes (third-best among Jets starters in a game with at least 20 attempts), threw three TD passes, caught one two-point pass and converted two third-and-1's. What can't he do? Well, we didn't see any long completions vs. Cincy, but with No. 1 WR Corey Davis' possible return to action and a Colts pass defense that vs. the Titans gave up a 57-yard A.J. Brown TD catch-and-run and is ranked 27th in yards allowed/pass play, perhaps White and the Jets will add that to their primetime portfolio.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO