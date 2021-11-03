CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

TCSD Introduces Progressive Sewer Code Enforcement Plan

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWPZS_0clh3mwL00

The District will be closed in observance of Veterans Day

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Service District met on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The meeting opened with the pinning of Robert Baker, a new fire engineer in Templeton.

Public comment opened with an update about the committee of oversight for the measure A that met and will soon be coming to make a report to the Board.

Next, the consent agenda was approved, which contained the continuance of the remote meetings, which needs to be done every 30 days in accordance with regulations.

The first item of business was the introduction of Ordinance 2021-5, which was revisions to the District Code regarding enforcement of Sewer Code Provisions and creating a progressive scale. This was an item that was brought up during the Aug. 17 meeting where it was addressed that the only penalties in place were for egregious violations, and there was no enforcement plan for small-scale violations. These focus on notices and education around the procedures, followed by small fees and finally the full penalty for being non-compliant. The ordinance was introduced and will be voted on for adoption at the next meeting.

The next item of the Board was addressing the potential sale of Rescue 7155. The vehicle was bought originally when there was a need for getting firefighters to the scene who did not have a class b license and could not drive the fire engine. The vehicle was never intended to combat fires on its own and only served as a way to get the firefighters there as soon as possible. At this point, all the firefighters at the station do have a class b license and can drive the normal engines, so the vehicle no longer has a need and could be sold. The motion to sell the rescue vehicle was approved 5-0.

The General Manager, Jeff Briltz, made his report, starting with the change in IT services within the district. They are moving from physical servers to the cloud, which was included in the fiscal budget. This is scheduled to happen on a Sunday and Monday. There is a possibility that there may be disruptions on Monday, Nov. 15 morning. The property tax revenue is estimated to increase by $34,000, which would be folded into the budget review to take place early in 2022.

Templeton Advisory Group (TAG) deferred two items to their next meeting: the Tin City Fork Lift Parade and the Jack Creek Bridge replacement. TAG did approve public comments regarding an emergency dispatch facility, opposing unanimously the projects location at the Main Street/101 area, largely because of a large 160 ft communication tower proposed for the area.

The District offices will be closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16, and the tentative items are:

  • Audited Financial Statements
  • SB 1383 Ordinance Introduction
  • Amended MOA with IWMA

The meeting agenda can be found on the District website when it becomes available templetoncsd.org/AgendaCenter

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Supervisors Are Unable to Come to Consensus on Cannabis Project

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for a regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. The meeting opened with discussion around the consent agenda item 18: the request to approve an FY 2021-22 contract with Soundheal Inc in the amount not to exceed $175,320 to test the effectiveness of sound meditation in improving mental health outcomes. Two members of the community spoke in opposition to this item, resulting in Supervisor John Peschong making a motion to bring the subject back at a future meeting for a further discussion. It was addressed that the funds had already been approved for “alternative methods” and that these methods had been tested and proved in mental health scenarios for over fifty years. Supervisor Bruce Gibson suggested not holding the item for a future discussion and approving the funds straight away to ensure the implementation could begin as soon as possible, but the motion to bring it back for a presentation at a future meeting was approved.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

TUSD and Heritage Oak Foundation Get Ready to Plant

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Unified School District (TUSD) held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 6:15 p.m. The meeting had a late start due to the closed session beforehand, where it was reported there was no determination on the closed session topics. Trustee Matt Vierra was absent...
TEMPLETON, CA
The Atascadero News

California Launches Encampment Resolution Grant Program

SACRAMENTO — On Oct. 29, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council (HCFC) has released the application for $50 million in funding for the brand-new Encampment Resolution Grant program. These funds will be available on a competitive basis to local governments that commit to addressing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Templeton, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Templeton, CA
The Atascadero News

County Still Accepting Draft Maps For Redistricting Until November 5

SLO COUNTY — The San Luis Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. for a special meeting to discuss the redistricting process. This meeting has been one of many regarding redistricting, beginning with background on redistricting regulations and processes that was done in the Jul. 20 meeting and can be found on the recording at the one hour and forty-minute mark.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

City Council Discusses Affordable Housing

ATASCADERO — Atascadero City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 26, for their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., following a closed session with nothing to report. The agenda was approved 5-0, as was the consent calendar. The City Manager’s report was presented by City Manager Rachelle Rickard, who provided the...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

CalOSBA Announces Grants to Expand Small Business Assistance in California

Training and consulting provided by the programs have supported over 3,000 small businesses. Sacramento — The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) announced grant awards to recipients of the California Small Business Technical Assistance Expansion Program (SB TAEP). The state’s approximately $17 million in grant funding has been allocated to over 80 technical assistance centers for expansion of their business consulting and training services to historically underserved business groups, including women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and businesses in low-wealth, rural, and disaster-impacted communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcsd#Board
The Atascadero News

TCSD Approves Annual Adjustment Fees

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District held a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6:15 p.m. for closed session and 7 p.m. for open session. Director Petersen was absent from the meeting. The discussion from closed session has not been concluded and the Board will return to closed session after the meeting.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Atascadero News

Supervisors Allow Arroyo Grande Oilfield to Continue the Plan to Add 31 Wells

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. Items 20 and 21 were pulled from the consent agenda for a separate vote. The remaining items were approved with a 5-0 vote. Item 20 and 21 were both passed with separate votes 5-0. Item 27 was a presentation from SLO Regional Rideshare. Peter Williamson from the San Luis Obispo Council of Government talked about the programs such as safe routes for schools. SLOCOG has a confidence quiz to test your knowledge of biking, and winners are entered to win a ziplining ticket. You can find the quiz at rideshare.org/confidence.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Atascadero News

City Council Plans for the Future

ATASCADERO — Atascadero City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 12, for their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., following a closed session with nothing to report. The agenda was approved 5-0, and presentations followed. Councilmember Charles Bourbeau read a proclamation recognizing October 2021 as National Domestic Violence Action month, Mayor...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Californian Statewide School Sit-Out Planned for Oct. 18

CALIFORNIA — On Monday, Oct. 18, parents and teachers in California who oppose a vaccine mandate for students and teachers are planning a sit-out. Throughout the week, posters have been circulating on social media notifying the public of the Statewide sit-out. Those who support the movement are asked not to call their child out as sick, but to state, they oppose the vaccine mandate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atascadero News

CalOSBA Begins Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

SACRAMENTO — California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced that it is now accepting applications from California county governments to administer the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (MBCRG). CalOSBA will conduct no more than two rounds for grant administrators, with this first round open only to county governments. The application period is open from Oct. 11, until Nov. 18.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Atascadero News

Coner Boaen Promoted to Maintenance Manager

ATASCADERO — Central Coast firm Madrone Landscapes recently promoted Coner Boaen to Maintenance Manager. Coner brings more than 18 years of experience in all aspects of landscape construction and service. Under his supervision, the maintenance team members will focus on exceptional customer service and communication with clientele. The maintenance team...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
879
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy