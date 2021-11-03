Virginia Governor Parent Activism

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAs the vote tally began racking up Tuesday night, Glenn Youngkin was clearly overperforming in key suburban...

The Independent

Virginia governor-elect’s underage son tried to vote on Election Day, officials say

The 17-year-old son of Virginia’s governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote “on two occasions” during Tuesday’s elections despite being ineligible because of his age, election officials announced.Mr Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial election on 2 November.His teenage son reportedly walked into a polling place inside the Great Falls Library and presented his driver’s licence to a poll worker when asked for proof of his identity, according to Fairfax County election officials. The voting age is 18 years old, when one must also be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot.“The young man...
wfirnews.com

POLL: McAuliffe and Youngkin deadlocked for Virginia governor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe holds a 49% to 48% lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s contest for governor, according to a survey of likely voters released today by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. McAuliffe’s 1-point lead is within the survey’s margin of error (+/-3.5%), a virtual tie in which third-party candidate Princess Blanding’s 1% share of the vote looms larger.
NPR

Virginia Elects Republican Glenn Youngkin As Governor

Youngkin defeated former governor Terry McAuliffe, and outperformed former president Donald Trump's 2020 margins in every county. In the deep-blue state of New Jersey, the governor's race remains too close to call. Connect:. Subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcast here. Email the show at nprpolitics@npr.org. Join the NPR Politics Podcast...
wcyb.com

McAuliffe releases statement following loss to Youngkin in Virginia gubernatorial race

MCLEAN, Va. (WCYB) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe released a statement Wednesday morning following his loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race. "While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia's great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman's right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.
The Independent

Business Insider

