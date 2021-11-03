Virginia Governor Parent Activism

MCLEAN, Va. (WCYB) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe released a statement Wednesday morning following his loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race. "While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia's great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman's right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO