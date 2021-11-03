CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Watch now: Unique style of Rittenhouse judge now on display

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder's unique style...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
CNN

Anchor Brian Williams is leaving MSNBC and NBC News

New York (CNN Business) — Anchorman Brian Williams, a 28-year veteran of NBC News and MSNBC, said Tuesday that he is leaving the company at the end of this year. "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," Williams said in a statement. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Government
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circuit Judge#In The Spotlight#Kenosha County Circuit

Comments / 0

Community Policy