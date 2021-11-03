CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

'Jerry Remy Way': Red Sox fans start petition to rename Jersey St. in honor of beloved broadcaster

By Russ Reed
WCVB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A group of Boston Red Sox fans are looking to honor late team icon Jerry Remy, who recently died of lung cancer, in a big way. An online petition has been started on Change.org to rename Jersey Street, one of the streets that borders Fenway Park, as "Jerry Remy...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 1

