Tracy Morgan Turned His Basement into a Haunted House for Halloween: 'I Don't Go Down There'

By Tristan Balagtas
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Morgan's basement isn't for the faint of heart — at least not during Halloween!. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday, the star of The Last O.G. revealed he doesn't hold back during the holiday. For the spooky season, the 52-year-old comedian turned his basement...

people.com

