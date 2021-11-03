CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Once Contemplated Killing His Father to 'Avenge' His Mother: Read Excerpt from His Memoir

By Janine Rubenstein
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Will Smith is more complicated than anyone ever knew. In this week's issue, PEOPLE has an exclusive excerpt from the 53-year-old star's revealing new memoir Will, out Nov. 9. In it, Smith lays bare painful family secrets, including a traumatic childhood incident involving his late father, Will Sr.,...

people.com

ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says He Had His House and Cars Seized, Went to Jail Before 'Fresh Prince' Fame (Exclusive)

Will Smith is getting candid about hitting rock bottom right before his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame. In ET's exclusive clip of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith above, the 53-year-old actor reveals he had his house and cars seized and went to jail. Oprah Winfrey kicks off the clip, noting how in his upcoming memoir, he says he "basically lost everything."
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Will Smith Just Admitted He Fell in Love With This Co-Star While Married

Three years into the run of his sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith proved that he wasn't just a comic actor with a performance in the 1993 drama, Six Degrees of Separation. His character was a con artist who ingratiates himself in the life of a wealthy couple by claiming to be the son of actor Sidney Poitier. The wife in the film was played by Stockard Channing, and this is where Smith learned a painful lesson as a performer. He writes in his upcoming memoir, Will, that the lines between real life and fiction blurred and he actually "fell in love" with Channing during filming. The 53-year-old star explains what happened and how it complicated his marriage in a new excerpt of the book published by People.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Will Smith
HuffingtonPost

Will Smith Says He Had A Brief Fantasy Of Murdering His Dad To 'Avenge' Abuse Of Mom

New details from Will Smith’s upcoming memoir are shedding light on a horrific childhood experience that caused the actor to contemplate murdering his own father. In September, GQ did a profile of the 53-year-old “King Richard” star that touched on a moment of violence Smith recounts in his book “Will” (due out Tuesday). According to the magazine, Smith writes about witnessing his father punch his mother on the side of the head. Smith, who was 9 years old at the time, was shocked by the violence and froze, and his failure to intervene on his mom’s behalf resulted in the actor feeling like a coward for most of his life, GQ said of the recollections in the book. The magazine then emphasized how Smith said this had affected him and had cast his career accomplishments as retribution or “a subtle string of apologies” to his mother for his inaction that day.
CELEBRITIES
People

Will Smith Gets Candid About His Biggest Regrets as a Dad: 'My Heart Shattered'

Will Smith wants to share the man — and the father — behind his celebrity persona in his candid new memoir, Will. In this week's issue, PEOPLE has an exclusive excerpt from the book, out Nov. 9, that details some of the actor's hardest moments as a dad. Smith, 53, writes that he was devastated for his son Jaden, then 15, when their 2013 film After Earth was attacked by the press.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Admits He Thought About Killing His Father Following Childhood Trauma (And How He’d Get Away With It)

Will Smith's new memoir, simply titled Will has already led to some surprising revelations that have given us a fresh look at one of the biggest movie stars in the world, even though the book isn't even out yet. But now, it has been revealed that the Independence Day star once considered killing his own father, and was fairly certain he'd be able to get away with it.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Will Smith recalls thinking he could kill his father and get away with it: 'I'm one of the best actors in the world'

Will Smith is opening up about his relationship with his late father, revealing he once thought about killing him to "avenge my mother." The actor in his upcoming book Will writes that his father, who died in 2016, was an alcoholic who abused his mother, recounting an incident where he watched him "punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed" and "spit blood," according to an excerpt published by People. Smith writes that this "defined who I am," and he recalls thinking as a kid that he "would one day avenge my mother" and that when "I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him."
CELEBRITIES
CBS Philly

Will Smith Reveals Complicated Relationship With His Dad In New Memoir ‘Will’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Will Smith reveals a complicated relationship with his dad in his new memoir “Will.” He says at one point he wanted to kill him. Smith describes his dad as a man who could be violent and was an alcoholic, but on the other hand, the Philadelphia native says his dad was at every game, play and recital and all of Smith’s movie premieres sober. Smith tells a story of his dad hitting his mother, causing her to collapse. He says as a kid he told himself he would one day avenge her over the incident. Smith’s dad died in 2016.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
buzzfeednews.com

Will Smith Opened Up About Once Considering Killing His Father To “Avenge” His Mother After Years Of Violence, Saying He Could “Easily Get Away With It” Because He’s “One Of The Best Actors In The World”

In his forthcoming memoir, Will Smith has recalled a horrific childhood incident that led to a dark spiral of thoughts. Due to be released next week, the self-titled book sees the 53-year-old actor reflecting on parts of his life and childhood — including an incident that, as he recounts, led to him considering killing his own father.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith paid his father’s child-support debts

Will Smith has revealed that he paid his father’s child support bill to cover money that was meant to contribute towards his upbringing.In his new memoir, Will, the Independence Day actor details his parents’ separation and eventual divorce. When the divorce was finalised, Smith’s father was served with a $140,000 (£103,000) bill for backdated child support.By the time their divorce was finalised, Smith was already an adult and a successful actor and rapper and explained why he paid the sum that his father couldn’t afford: “Daddio didn’t have $140,000 (£103,000), and Mom-Mom was unwilling to make any concession whatsoever....
RELATIONSHIPS
KXLY

Will Smith considered killing his dad

Will Smith considered killing his father to “avenge” his mother. The 53-year-old actor recalled how his dad William Carol Smith Sr. – who died of cancer in 2016 – was violent towards his mother, Caroline Bright, when he was growing up and admitted his father “terrorised” their family with his exacting standards, and he vowed to make him pay one day.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Will Smith Reveals He Once Considered Taking His Own Life

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star opened up about his struggle in a trailer for his YouTube docuseries, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life. The doc follows his journey losing 20 lbs in 20 weeks, though the weight loss regime ends up opening a door to some other fundamental issues in his life.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Philly

Will Smith Back Home In Philadelphia To Promote New Memoir ‘Will’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Will Smith is back home in Philadelphia, talking about his new memoir, “Will.” He kicked off his five-city tour with an evening of stories with friends at The Met Philly. Smith explained why he gets so personal in the book. “I think I got to the point where I felt like I had enough experiences and I felt like I had suffered enough and won enough that I could share something that would be helpful,” Smith said. Smith entertained the crowd for a little bit before sitting down with Queen Latifah. Earlier, Smith stopped by Harriet’s Bookshop in Fishtown to sign copies of his book. He was mobbed by fans as he made his way inside. Cameras were not allowed inside. A couple of people who were able to get Smith to sign copies of the book say this is a dream come true. “I was raised off of Will Smith like when I tell you ‘Fresh Prince,’ ‘Men In Black,’ ‘Wild Wild West’ — anything with Will Smith, my parents was like you have to watch him, to represent,” one fan said. Smith’s book goes on sale Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Apple Insider

Will Smith discusses his memoir in Apple TV+ original 'The Oprah Conversation'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple on Monday shared a clip of the latest episode ofApple TV+ original series "The Oprah Conversation," which features a one-on-one conversation with actor and rapper Will Smith.
CELEBRITIES
