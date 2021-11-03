CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABBA delays concert promotion after two fans die at tribute show in Sweden

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

ABBA is delaying the promotion of their concert special after the deaths of two fans at a tribute concert Tuesday in Sweden.

BBC News reports that about 1,000 fans came to the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress hall near Stockholm for a show called “Thank You For the Music.” The concert was to honor the work of ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

About 30 minutes before the show, a man who police say was in his 80s fell seven stories and died after landing on two people in the foyer. One man in his 60s was killed; the second person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWazB_0clh3DF200
Flowers and candles are seen at the doors of the Uppsala Concert and Congress Hall on Nov. 3, 2021 in Uppsala, Sweden. Swedish pop sensation ABBA announced Nov. 3 they were holding promotions for their upcoming show for 24 hours, after two died in a dramatic fall at a tribute concert in Sweden. CHRISTINE OLSSON, TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima

The tribute concert was canceled. According to Euro News , police said there was "no reason to believe that a crime has been committed in connection with the man's fall."

On Wednesday, ABBA tweeted , "In light of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night, we have decided to hold off on releasing our concert trailer until tomorrow.”

The quartet has been preparing a comeback with the release Friday of their ninth and final studio album, “Voyage.” The album marks the first new material in 40 years for the band, which commandeered ‘70s radio with pop hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Su8zO_0clh3DF200
ABBA makes a long-anticipated return after 40 years with the Nov. 5 release of "Voyage." Baillie Walsh

Their concert trailer is to promote a “hologram” show on May 27 at the ABBA Arena, a 3,000-capacity venue at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. The concert will feature digital versions of ABBA that were created after months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ABBA delays concert promotion after two fans die at tribute show in Sweden

