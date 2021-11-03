CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly shared a private dinner in Staten Island

By Rebecca Cohen
 6 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Gotham / Contributor / Getty ; Cindy Ord/MG21 / Contributor / Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly shared a private dinner in Staten Island Tuesday.
  • The dinner comes after they were seen holding hands on a roller coaster in California last week.
  • They also shared a kiss during a sketch on an October episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared a private meal in Staten Island, a source told People.

They dined together on Tuesday night at Campania, where Davidson arranged for a dinner on the restaurant's rooftop, another source told Page Six.

Davidson and Kardashian have been dominating headlines after they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, last week.

They also shared a kiss during a sketch on an October episode of "Saturday Night Live," where Davidson played Aladdin and Kardashian played Jasmine.

The anonymous source told People that Kardashian is "having fun and enjoying life" after her divorce with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The source added that the two "have chemistry."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

