Chicago - the city that forged revolutionary artists such as Kanye West, Common, and Curtis Mayfield - has delivered yet another artist looking to bring his unique sound to the mainstream. With over a decade in the rap/soul industry and coming up on his sixth project, Beeware has brought honest lyricism and touching themes that speak to current events. For Beeware, there is no competition because he specializes in what has been missing in music today: meaningful messages. Beeware is a gem of an artist looking to bring appreciation and love for all aspects of life through his latest project, After Carbon. It's a reminder to always keep your head high even through the darkest of hours. Take a listen to any song from the album and find yourself becoming more grounded in your reality.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO