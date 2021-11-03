CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Caleb Plant on opponent Canelo Alvarez: 'He’s not better than me!'

By Andreas Hale, Sporting News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joERj_0clh1QXf00
Amanda Westcott / Showtime

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Sportingnews.com.

LAS VEGAS — You can see it all over his face.

He’s over it. Caleb Plant is tired of talking about his November 6 fight with Canelo Alvarez to determine the first undisputed super middleweight champion.

After all, it’s all quite silly, honestly.

What is he supposed to say? Of course, it’s the biggest fight of his life and he’s ready for it. Is he supposed to say that he’s overwhelmed by the moment and unprepared? A lot of that is on us, the boxing journalists, who ask the same questions over and over again.

“How was training camp?”

“Do you feel pressure?”

“How does it feel being the underdog?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqw0O_0clh1QXf00
Caleb Plant (center) has confidence in his team and himself. Amanda Westcott / Showtime

Maybe, one day, a fighter will tell us that training camp was horrible, he can’t see a way to beat his opponent and he expects to lose. Until then, the questions will remain the same, just asked in different ways.

What Plant does realize is that he’s in a prime position to turn over the apple cart on Nov. 6. It’s supposed to be Canelo’s coronation as the undisputed super middleweight champ, a feat he aimed to accomplish in less than a year by capturing championships from Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and, finally, Caleb Plant. Oddsmakers have installed the Mexican superstar as much as an 8-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets), absurd odds that make Plant a bigger underdog than Conor McGregor’s foray into boxing against Floyd Mayweather.

He’s supposed to be just a speed bump. He knows what they are saying. After all, who has he fought, right? Caleb Truax, Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz aren’t quite Gennadiy Golovkin, Floyd Mayweather and Sergey Kovalev. How good is Caleb Plant? We don’t know. What we do know is how good Canelo Alvarez is. But Plant knows that nothing he can say will convince us that he’s the better fighter.

He just has to go out there and do it.

“He may be as good as y’all say he is but he’s not better than me,” Plant told Sporting News last week as he made his final preparations for the fight. Unlike other fighters, who constantly try to convince us of how good they are, Plant doesn’t seem bothered by what people think. As long as he believes it, who cares what you think?

“There’s only one thing that’s better than proving people right and that’s proving people wrong,” Plant continued. “ But I’m not just here to prove the critics wrong. I’m here to prove myself right and that’s something that I’ve been doing my entire life.”

Proving people wrong is pretty cliche but it’s truly something that Plant has spent his life doing. Making it out of the impoverished confines of Ashland City, Tenn., (population: 4,538) is one thing. But a white kid from a city dominated by drugs and poverty who somehow managed to become a world champion is something else entirely. Add the fact that he lost his mother and daughter under shocking circumstances and somehow hasn’t lost himself and you have a man who isn’t interested in your thoughts about his boxing ability or how good he is based on what we’ve seen.

He’s got bigger fish to fry.

“Some fighters crack under pressure but I feel like I’ve been tested by so many things in my life and I’ve yet to crack,” Plant said. “[Pressure] really brings out the best in me. My bar has been raised so high that it has to be something really big to get me riled up and bring out the absolute best in me.”

And is Canelo that big of an opportunity that Plant is riled up?

“I think he can.”

***

It’s Tuesday of fight week and both Plant and Canelo are making their “Grand Arrivals” at the MGM Grand to kick off the events leading up to Saturday’s fight. Plant’s demeanor hasn’t changed despite more boxing writers asking the same exact questions that were asked for the past couple of months.

Plant stops for a few photos and descends to the lower level of the MGM Grand Garden Arena to speak to a few reporters about Saturday’s fight.

Again, the look on his face suggests he’s said all that he needs to say but he’ll go through with it because it’s his obligation. Plant’s publicist Mario Serrano says what Plant is probably thinking.

“Please don’t ask the same questions. Try to think of a different angle, OK?”

There aren’t really any different angles to cut here. But we’ll try.

He answers questions about being in hostile territory where the crowd inside of the arena is expected to be majority Canelo fans. He says that this pressure is no different nor was his preparation heading into the fight. He reiterates that most of Canelo’s opponents allow themselves to be beaten mentally before the first punch is thrown and he has no interest in handing over his belt without a fight.

But one thing he does perk up about is when he’s asked if we’ve seen the best version of Caleb Plant in a boxing ring.

“You haven’t seen the best Caleb Plant yet,” he says. “You’ve seen some good performances but you haven’t seen the best of me and that’s why I’m excited for this fight because all great fighters have been in a position where they are the underdog who is expected to lose. But they do their job and become the big dog.”

Teofimo Lopez wasn’t supposed to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko but he did. Manny Pacquiao was supposed to lose to Lehlohonolo Ledwaba and Marco Antonio Barrera but he proved everyone wrong and went on to become one of the greatest boxers of all time. There are no certainties in the fight game, only suggestions made by those who aren’t lacing up the gloves. Plant acknowledges all that Canelo has done but, in his mind, they all must fall.

“This is my destiny and I believe that I’m supposed to win.”

Destiny.

The look in his eyes suggests that he means business. And his father — who doubles as his trainer — knows exactly what his son has been through to get to this point.

“This is what we’ve been working for since he was a little boy,” says Richie Plant, who has watched over his son’s prowess in boxing ever since he first laced up a pair of boxing gloves. “We deserve this.”

Richie was there when Caleb lost his daughter and mother. He was there for all the tragedies and he’s been there for all of the triumphs but he believes that the best has yet to come.

“I don’t really think about the difficult days anymore,” he says. “Those are behind us and I’m just looking forward.”

Confidence is one thing that Plant isn’t lacking heading into this fight. It’s not manufactured bravado or overplaying his hand. He simply believes all odds can be overcome and on Saturday night he plans to disrupt the system with a massive upset against boxing’s pound for pound king.

“We’re not keeping our fingers crossed and hoping things turn out how they should because that’s not how life works,” Plant says. “If you want something in life, then you got to believe it. You have got to work for it. People go through things in life where they put a certain amount of work or time in and you feel indestructible. I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I can conquer anything and everything.”

And if the name of the game is respect, Plant believes that he’ll earn it the hard way on Nov. 6.

“They say to be the man that you’ve got to beat the man,” he says. “You can put me wherever you want on your pound for pound lists but make sure you give me my flowers after November 6.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Canelo Alvarez responds to Kamaru Usman’s callout

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters sure have been eager to land a crossover fight into boxing. Sure, they may get their butts handed to them in the ring, but the money is good — 10 to 20 times higher than most UFC champions are making in the Octagon. With that...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Canelo vs. Plant full fight video highlights

Canelo Alvarez became boxing’s undisputed super middleweight champion last night (Sat., Nov. 6, 2021) live on Showtime PPV and FITE TV from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the pound-for-pound star finished Caleb Plant via TKO in the 11th round. As a result, Canelo walked away with the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring super middleweight titles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
boxingnewsandviews.com

Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Canelo Knocking Out Plant

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao like boxing fans the world over were impressed once again with boxing star Canelo Alvarez. Widely considered the best fighter in the world Alvarez proved it yet again against Caleb Plant. Speaking on the win Pacquiao said:. Words that carry much weight considering Pacquiao is one...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Truax
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Vincent Feigenbutz
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Marco Antonio Barrera
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Callum Smith
Person
Billy Joe Saunders
boxingnewsandviews.com

Caleb Plant Breaks Silence Following Loss To Canelo

Former world champion Caleb Plant showed what he was all about at the weekend in more ways than one. World level operator who in time without doubt will be back in the mix of world title fights. Buckets of heart and skill. An incredible showing by Plant who with more...
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Michael Chandler calling out Conor McGregor is exactly what we need right now

If Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler clash in 2022, it will be great for the UFC. After having a fight of the year candidate with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, Michael Chandler looks to have his eyes on another big fight. Monday morning, Chandler tweeted out a photoshopped photo of himself and Conor McGregor facing off with the caption of “2022”
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Boxing Ring#Combat#Sportingnews Com#Mexican
The Independent

Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor ‘needs me more than I need him’

Jake Paul has continued trash talking Conor McGregor, this time claiming that the Irish fighter “needs” the fight with him more than the YouTuber does.Paul has been goading McGregor for months in an attempt to get him to sign a fight deal. The former UFC champion has turned him down repeatedly, forcing the star to move onto different opponents.He will fight Tommy Fury in December and he spoke about McGregor while in Las Vegas for a press conference about the upcoming bout.Paul said: “I think that fight happens in the next 48 months , 36 months, for sure. It makes...
UFC
The Independent

Canelo Alvarez cements his glistening legacy with devastating finish to end Caleb Plant’s resistance

It was a cold finish in round 11 by Saul Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas late on Saturday night. It was also inevitable.Caleb Plant had the desire, the tactics, the belief and then a left hook separated him from his senses and started his heavy fall to the canvas. It was a sudden twist, one the bookies favoured at about 12-1 , and it was also something that all Canelo lovers knew was coming. As Plant slumped, his body naturally turning away, a sickening right uppercut landed flush on his jaw as he folded and fell. Plant was both distressed...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See Canelo Alvarez's 11th-round knockout of Caleb Plant to become undisputed super-middleweight champ

Canelo Alvarez now has four championship belts, making him — as USA TODAY Sports reported — “the first undisputed super-middleweight champion of the four-belt era, a feat he celebrated by donning a king’s crown and standing on the ropes of his corner with both arms aloft” on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy