Science

Pituitary Reproductive Regulatory Factors, Mercury Levels, and More Featured in November 2021 Toxicological Sciences

By Society of Toxicology
Newswise
 6 days ago

Newswise — The November 2021 issue of the Society of Toxicology’s official journal, Toxicological Sciences, features leading toxicology...

www.newswise.com

thedp.com

Penn Engineering professor's work featured at Falling Walls Science Summit

The 2021 Falling Walls Science Summit is featuring research by Penn Engineering professor Igor Bargatin, one of 10 winners in the Engineering and Technology category. His research in the summit focuses on photophoretic levitation, a type of light-powered flight. Using nanocardboard, Bargatin demonstrated the ability to fly macroscopic materials in this way for the first time, Penn Engineering Today reported. This development could allow for the light-induced flight of larger structures, creating opportunities for to further explore the Earth’s mesosphere.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Regulatory network of miRNA, lncRNA, transcription factor and target immune response genes in bovine mastitis

Pre- and post-transcriptional modifications of gene expression are emerging as foci of disease studies, with some studies revealing the importance of non-coding transcripts, like long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs). We hypothesize that transcription factors (TFs), lncRNAs and miRNAs modulate immune response in bovine mastitis and could potentially serve as disease biomarkers and/or drug targets. With computational analyses, we identified candidate genes potentially regulated by miRNAs and lncRNAs base pair complementation and thermodynamic stability of binding regions. Remarkably, we found six miRNAs, two being bta-miR-223 and bta-miR-24-3p, to bind to several targets. LncRNAs NONBTAT027932.1 and XR_003029725.1, were identified to target several genes. Functional and pathway analyses revealed lipopolysaccharide-mediated signaling pathway, regulation of chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 2 production and regulation of IL-23 production among others. The overarching interactome deserves further in vitro/in vivo explication for specific molecular regulatory mechanisms during bovine mastitis immune response and could lay the foundation for development of disease markers and therapeutic intervention.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

What's the difference between a PCR and antigen COVID-19 test? A molecular biologist explains

At this point in the pandemic, you or someone you know has probably received at least one COVID-19 test. But do you know which kind of test you got and the strengths and weaknesses of these different tests? I’m a molecular biologist, and since April 2020 I’ve been part of a team working on a National Institutes of Health-funded program called RADx that is helping innovators develop rapid tests to detect when a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Two major types of tests are used to diagnose infection with SARS-CoV-2: molecular tests – better known as...
SCIENCE
#Mercury#Toxicology#Reproductive#Toxicological Sciences
Phys.org

Fish consumption still safe despite initial fears over mercury levels

The benefits of consuming traditional foods tend to outweigh the risks of possible mercury contamination, according to a recent study. The research, which was part of a larger biomonitoring project to address community concerns about environmental contaminants in traditional foods, such as fish, also found that mercury exposure in people may be low even when it is sometimes present in elevated levels. Additionally, the researchers discovered that mercury levels in people in northern regions vary by season and region.
FOOD SAFETY
Newswise

Study Examines Differences in Gastrointestinal Effects of Antiplatelet Regimens After PCI

Newswise — ORLANDO – November 6, 2021 – Utilizing a magnetically-controlled capsule endoscopy system, the double-blind, randomized OPT-PEACE trial found that nearly all patients receiving antiplatelet therapy developed evidence of abnormal gastrointestinal (GI) mucosal findings on capsule endoscopy. Dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) followed by single anti-platelet therapy (SAPT) led to less GI injury than continued DAPT.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Scientists Issue New Climate Adaptation “Scorecard”

Newswise — A new study, co-authored by researchers at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Forestry, offers a “scorecard” for climate adaptation projects – a set of 16 criteria that can be used to evaluate climate adaptation projects and inform their design. The scientists recently published their findings in the journal Environmental Science & Policy.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Trial Compares Two Devices Used For Percutaneous Left Atrial Appendage Closure

Newswise — ORLANDO – November 6, 2021 – SWISS-APERO is the first randomized clinical trial comparing Amulet with the new generation Watchman FLX device in terms of residual left atrial appendage (LAA) patency after percutaneous LAA closure (LAAC) as evaluated by 45-day cardiac computed tomography angiography (CCTA). The study showed that the two devices achieve a similar rate of LAA occlusion at 45 days but through different mechanism. Furthermore, Amulet as compared with Watchman FLX was associated with higher procedural complications but similar clinical outcomes at 45-days.
SWITZERLAND
NewsBreak
Science
Newswise

UCI Center for Neural Circuit Mapping Investigators receive funding from three federal awards for a total of more than $7M

Newswise — Irvine, CA – November 8, 2021 – The University of California, Irvine Center for Neural Circuit Mapping (CNCM) has been awarded three new grants: a four year, $4.8M grant from the National Institute on Aging; a three year, $1.8M grant from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and, a one year, $.5M grant from the National Institute of Mental Health. The grants will support the efforts of CNCM Investigators to develop powerful new molecular tools and will enhance resources offered by the Center to neurosciences researchers worldwide.
IRVINE, CA
Sentinel

What does lack of Vitamin B12 or Vitamin B12 deficiency cause?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that’s important for nerve function and the production of DNA. It also helps make red blood cells, protects against pernicious anemia, and boosts immunity. But because it doesn’t come from plants or animals, you have to get it from food sources like meat or dairy products, eggs with their yolk, or fortified cereals.
HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

A new species of fungus detected in Covid-19 recovered patients

After black fungus a patient in Pune has detected another fungal infection. This has been detected in four Covid-19 recovered patients in the last three months. The cultured species is called as aspergillus osteomyelitis. This has raised concerns among the health officials. A 66-year old patient complained of se....
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin D Deficiency Can Impair Muscle Function

Vitamin D deficiency may impair muscle function due to a reduction in energy production in the muscles, according to a mouse study published in the Journal of Endocrinology. Vitamin D deficient mice were found to have impaired muscle mitochondrial function, which may have implications for muscle function, performance, and recovery. This may suggest that preventing vitamin D deficiency in older adults could help maintain better muscle strength and function and reduce age-related muscle deterioration, but further studies are needed to confirm this.
HEALTH
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Scientists discover genetic cause of vertigo

Scientists in the United States and Iceland who are collecting and studying DNA as part of the HerediGene: Population Study, the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative, have discovered the genetic underpinnings of vertigo, a condition that creates a sense of dizziness and causes balance problems for nearly 40 percent of Americans at some point in their life.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Nose sprays, needle-free patches, durable immunity: towards the next generation of COVID vaccines

The past 20 months has seen an explosion of vaccine development, with COVID vaccine testing and rollout happening at an unprecedented pace in the face of a global pandemic. There have been absolute triumphs – the fact we have multiple safe, effective vaccines is remarkable – but there have also been challenges. We’ve seen storage and delivery issues, vaccine hesitancy, breakthrough infections and the beginnings of waning immunity. Vaccine innovators around the world have these challenges in their sights. They are already working on the next generation of COVID vaccines. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH

