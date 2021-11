In two recent decisions, the Federal Circuit and a Delaware district court took account of the underlying economic conditions that permit and prevent awards of lost profits, and looked at the implications of those conditions on otherwise unrelated areas of law. In this edition of their Intellectual Property Litigation column, Eric Alan Stone and Catherine Nyarady report on these cases and provide guidance for practitioners regarding the influence of lost profits damages over other issues in patent cases.

LAW ・ 20 HOURS AGO