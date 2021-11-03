Where to Find Soul Food in Dallas

My friend is coming over to Dallas this weekend and any great food suggestions would be very much appreciated. Keep in mind, we’re early 20-somethings on a budget. It is getting tougher and tougher to ball out on a dime. Restaurants are raising prices as operational costs (ingredients, for example) are going up, up, up. Recently, Reyna Duong of Sandwich Hag explained why she has to raise prices. She may run a small but mighty banh mi shop in the Cedars, but Duong still has to face the reality that “[c]oconut milk increased 100 percent. Fresh garlic increased 300 percent. Fish sauce increased 50 percent. Condensed milk increased 33 percent…the list goes on,” she says. “Every single ingredient and supply has increased exponentially and we can’t hold off any longer.” That said, Sandwich Hag is always a recommended go-to, especially if an out-of-town friend wants to grab some spring rolls or banh mis and picnic at a park (Lake Cliff Park isn’t too far by car).

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO