CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why FMC Corporation Stock Jumped 14.1% Today

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

What happened

Shares of agriculture stock FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) jumped as much as 14.1% in late trading on Wednesday after reporting third-quarter financial results. Shares are at their daily highs at 3:20 p.m. EDT and show no sign of slowing down.

So what

Revenue jumped 10% versus a year ago to $1.19 billion on the back of 9% organic growth. Net income rose 41.7% to $157.9 million, or $1.22 per share. On an adjusted basis, which pulls out one-time items, earnings were up 17% to $1.43 per share, beating the $1.32 that analysts were expecting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fzjol_0clh0frt00
Image source: Getty Images.

Growth was seen around the world with Europe, Middle East, and Africa revenue up 12%, and Latin America revenue jumping 11%. North America was the weakest region with 6% growth, but even that's strong given the mature market.

Now what

For the full year, management expects FMC's revenue to grow 8% versus a year ago to $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion; earnings are expected to be up 10% to $6.59 to $6.99 per share. That gives the stock a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 16, a great value for investors in today's market. Given the need to increase yields for crops, this is a well-positioned company trading at a great value, even after today's bounce in shares.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why BioNTech Is Tumbling Today

After a spike in price following the release of its latest earnings, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) fell below the waterline on Tuesday. In mid-afternoon action, the bellwether coronavirus stock was trading nearly 6% below the previous day's close. So what. In a combined earnings release and corporate update, BioNTech revealed that it...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Litecoin, Cardano, and Bitcoin Cash Were All Surging Today

Today, a range of cryptocurrencies that aren't usually tied together were surging. Investors in Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH), and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) saw impressive gains. Each of these cryptocurrencies saw double-digit increases, with Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash each trading more than 20% higher (at their daily highs) compared with yesterday's levels.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Underrated Real Estate Stock Could Make You Richer

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company owns and operates many of the towers that power cell networks. However, American Tower is expanding its business into adjacent markets, and that growth strategy has the potential to supercharge its performance in the coming years. In this...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmc Corporation
The Motley Fool

Why Volta Shares Jumped Again Today

Volta has a unique niche in a crowded field. Sometimes stocks take a breather the day after getting a pop. Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging network company Volta (NYSE:VLTA) soared almost 20% yesterday on no company-specific news, as the sector got a tailwind from the passage of a federal infrastructure bill. But Volta isn't giving those gains back today, and in fact, it jumped more than 13% in early trading Tuesday. As of 11:50 a.m. EST, Volta shares are still up 4.1% on the day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is New Relic Stock Jumping On Tuesday Premarket?

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to Overweight from Underweight with a $150 price target, implying a 64.9% upside. The software analytics solution provider reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $196 million, beating the consensus of $182.2 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.10) beat...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Are Kandi Technologies Shares Plunging Today?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales of $16.8 million, a decline of 10.3% Y/Y. EV parts sales fell 61.9% Y/Y to $3.2 million, Off-road vehicles sales declined 23.6% to $6.8 million, while Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters, and associated parts surged to $6.3 million. Gross profit...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Vuzix Corporation Popped 19% on Tuesday

Shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) popped as much as 19% on Tuesday after reporting earnings for the third quarter. As of 3:29 EST, the smart glasses and augmented-reality (AR) company's stock was up 12.6% on the day. So what. On Nov. 8, Vuzix reported its earnings results for the third...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Good morning, and welcome to Sysco's First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] We will begin with opening remarks and introductions. I would now like to turn the call over to Neil Russell, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer. Please go ahead.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of KE Holdings Are Rising Today

An analyst at J.P. Morgan upgraded KE Holdings to an outperform rating. The analyst also assigned the company a $30 price target. Shares of the Chinese online real estate platform KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) traded 11.6% higher as of 3:02 p.m. EST after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021. An analyst also upgraded its outlook on the stock.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tripadvisor Stock Fell 10% on Tuesday

The hotel segment’s recovery has not been swift and is not complete. Even a full recovery to pre-pandemic operations wouldn’t make this stock an obvious buy. Shares of travel-planning company Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) closed Tuesday's trading 10.2% lower, having fallen as far as 11.1% earlier in the day. The company reported third-quarter results early in the morning, and investors were not impressed by the reported figures.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why TPI Composites Stock Plummeted Today

At least two analysts slashed their price targets on TPI Composites' stock. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes billions of dollars for clean energy projects, should have ideally sent shares of the world's largest independent manufacturer of composite wind blades higher. Instead, TPI Composites...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cano Health Jumped More Than 11% Today

Shares of healthcare-clinic chain Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) closed 11.3% higher on Tuesday following the release of third-quarter numbers that exceeded analysts' expectations. For the three-month span ending in September, Cano Health turned $526.8 million worth of revenue into a net loss of $40.9 million. On an adjusted basis, however, the company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $35.2 million.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why The Trade Desk Stock Rallied Again on Tuesday

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) climbed sharply higher again on Tuesday, surging as much as 10.6%, though it ended the trading day up 9.4%. The catalyst driving the stock higher was a flurry of activity by Wall Street analysts who scrambled to update their price targets on the heels of The Trade Desk's impressive third-quarter financial results.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Freshpet Stock Was Tumbling Today

Freshpet missed estimates and lowered guidance. Supply-chain issues and labor shortages are hampering the company. Nonetheless, the growth plan remains on track. Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) were in the doghouse today after the fresh-pet-food maker missed the mark in its third-quarter earnings report. Supply-chain challenges and labor shortages weighed on the company's performance, and Freshpet slashed its guidance for the full year.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
138K+
Followers
67K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy