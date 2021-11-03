CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks adds a non-dairy latte to their 2021 holiday menu

By Kimberley Spinney
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is officially upon us and for the 2021 season, Starbucks is making sure that everyone can enjoy a delicious latte. Introducing their newest addition to the holiday menu, a non-dairy latte. So what exactly is this new latte? According to a press release from Starbucks, starting...

