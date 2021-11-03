CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Crises in the Horn of Africa monopolize the U.S. envoy in the region

NPR
 8 days ago

The Biden administration's envoy for the Horn of Africa is very busy these days. A civil war in Ethiopia has been going on for about a year. And that country is scheduled to lose its American trade preferences because of the war. Meanwhile, in Sudan, military leaders staged a coup last...

www.npr.org

AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a year-long war with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has pushed south in recent months and has not ruled out a possible march on the capital Addis Ababa. Foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters that one of the conditions for possible talks -- which he stressed have not been agreed to -- would be for the TPLF to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions bordering Tigray. "In order for there to be a peaceful solution, they say it takes two to tango," Dina said.
POLITICS
texomashomepage.com

Blinken headed to Africa to address various crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Africa next week as the Biden administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to resolve crises in Ethiopia and Sudan and seeks to boost counterterrorism cooperation, the State Department said Thursday. Blinken will leave Monday for visits to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention Tuesday after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, UN and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country's year-long war. Some UN staff members were taken from their homes, humanitarian sources said, shortly after a senior UN envoy visited Tigray to plead for more aid to civilians.
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken 'hopeful' for 'window' to stop Ethiopia war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday that diplomacy would succeed in halting a deadly war in Ethiopia after major rebel advances. "I believe that all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict," Blinken told reporters amid efforts by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo as well as US envoy Jeffrey Feltman. "We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others who are engaged -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," Blinken said. He hoped for negotiations to halt the violence and "ultimately to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and, over time, to negotiate a more durable political resolution."
WORLD
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday, state media said, in the first such visit by a top UAE official since Syria's war began 10 years ago. The visit is widely seen as a sign of regional efforts to end Assad's diplomatic isolation as Syria grapples with a spiralling economic crisis caused by years of conflict and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions. "President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed," and an accompanying delegation, the official SANA news agency said. "During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop cooperation in different sectors that are of common interest," SANA added.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Ethiopia: Future of Tigray and Horn of Africa ‘in grave uncertainty’

A year-long conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has reached “disastrous proportions”, the UN political chief told the Security Council on Monday, warning of “grave uncertainty” surrounding the future of the country and stability of the whole Horn of Africa region. Fighting began in early November last year, when...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the United States’ grave concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence, and to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities. From November 4 to 7, Special Envoy Feltman...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

'Sense of Duty' Puts Veteran U.S. Envoy in Middle of Ethiopia Conflict

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As U.N. political affairs chief, Jeffrey Feltman met Iran's supreme leader and top North Korean officials. Now back with the U.S. foreign service, his focus is compelling a Nobel Peace laureate and rivals to stop a war and avert famine in Ethiopia. After leaving the United...
WORLD
The Independent

Engulfed by crisis after crisis, hope fades in the Horn of Africa

Ethiopia is on the verge of full-scale civil war. The confrontation between the authoritarian armed forces and the democratic-minded public in Sudan is escalating. Somalia’s extremist al-Shabaab movement is gaining momentum on the ground, once again threatening the government in Mogadishu.Just months ago the long troubled Horn of Africa had settled into a fragile but hopeful period of relative calm, with signs of economic and social progress and hopes for durable political stability. Now though, much of that has come undone, and a region that has long been a source of violence, displacement and extremism appears on the verge of...
UNITED NATIONS
Reuters

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa. The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. 'Gravely Concerned' by Escalating Violence in Ethiopia Ahead of Envoy's Visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is "gravely concerned" about escalating violence in Ethiopia and the expansion of hostilities and has repeated on Wednesday its call to all parties in the conflict to stop military operations and begin ceasefire talks. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday with forces...
WORLD
World Economic Forum

How stakeholder capitalism could aid recovery in the Sahel region of Africa

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The pastoralist populations of the Sahel region are vulnerable to risks such as conflict, the climate crisis and forced migration. An extensive new study of pastoralists in the region identifies the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
The Independent

UAE FM visit signals Arab world willing to engage with Syria

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates met with Syria’s once widely shunned president in Damascus on Tuesday, sending the strongest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with strongman Bashar Assad Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit is the first by a UAE foreign minister since Syria's conflict began a decade ago and comes as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria. The UAE has been slowly mending ties with Damascus, as the tide of the war has turned in favor of Assad.Syria has been expelled from the 22-member Arab League and...
MIDDLE EAST

