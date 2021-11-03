CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Incidence of Stage I NSCLC at Diagnosis Up in the U.S.

 9 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In the United States, more patients are being diagnosed with stage I non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and five-year survival for NSCLC has increased, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in JAMA Oncology. Apar Kishor Ganti, M.D., from VA Nebraska...

