Incidence of Stage I NSCLC at Diagnosis Up in the U.S.

Mark A. Socinski, MD: In the past year, we’ve had 2 new drugs indicated for RET fusions in nonsmall–cell lung cancer. Selpercatinib first, followed by pralsetinib shortly thereafter. These are both highly selective RET inhibitors. They do have some activity against the VEGF receptors, so hypertension is an issue with these drugs, but highly selective for RET. They have both been incorporated into the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines for treatment of RET fusion-positive patients in the first-line setting. I will emphasize that RET should be part of your comprehensive genomic testing at the time of initial diagnosis. If you find it, this should be your first-line treatment, but remember that it is also active in the refractory setting, or second- and third-line setting. In your practices, many of you may have patients with lung cancer who you’ve managed for 2, 3, sometimes even 4 years or so. You should go back and look at their initial molecular testing and make sure that RET was tested for. You may have some of these patients that you may not know about because they weren’t included in the testing that was done 2 or 3 years ago when we didn’t have effective RET drugs at the time.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO