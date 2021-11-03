Russia's Sberbank to sell subsidiaries in central and eastern Europe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Sberbank is selling some of its subsidiaries in Europe with total assets of 7.329 billion euro ($8.51 billion) to focus on other markets, Russia’s largest lender said on Wednesday.

The state-run bank, which is under Western sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 for its annexation of Crimea, has been planning to scale down its business operations in Europe for years, having already sold its Turkish subsidiary Denizbank.

It now plans to finalise the sale of subsidiary banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia next year in a deal worth around 500 million euro.

“Sberbank Europe AG has decided to reduce its geographic presence in CEE in order to focus on key markets and explore new business models,” it said in a statement.

Sberbank said it has signed an agreement with AIK Banka a.d. Beograd, Gorenjska Banka d.d., Kranj and Agri Europe Cyprus Limited to sell the units, in a deal expected to close in 2022.

It forecast a limited impact on its capital adequacy ratios from the deal.

The bank’s Czech unit, Sberbank CZ, will remain under the ownership of Sberbank Europe AG and will continue operations under its current business model, it said.

($1 = 0.8612 euros)