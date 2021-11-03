CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia's Sberbank to sell subsidiaries in central and eastern Europe

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmuOL_0clgzDHc00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Sberbank is selling some of its subsidiaries in Europe with total assets of 7.329 billion euro ($8.51 billion) to focus on other markets, Russia’s largest lender said on Wednesday.

The state-run bank, which is under Western sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 for its annexation of Crimea, has been planning to scale down its business operations in Europe for years, having already sold its Turkish subsidiary Denizbank.

It now plans to finalise the sale of subsidiary banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia next year in a deal worth around 500 million euro.

“Sberbank Europe AG has decided to reduce its geographic presence in CEE in order to focus on key markets and explore new business models,” it said in a statement.

Sberbank said it has signed an agreement with AIK Banka a.d. Beograd, Gorenjska Banka d.d., Kranj and Agri Europe Cyprus Limited to sell the units, in a deal expected to close in 2022.

It forecast a limited impact on its capital adequacy ratios from the deal.

The bank’s Czech unit, Sberbank CZ, will remain under the ownership of Sberbank Europe AG and will continue operations under its current business model, it said.

($1 = 0.8612 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's Sberbank may expand its digital business offering in Europe

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank expects to retain its presence in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic and eyes expanding its offering of digital services in other European countries, CEO German Gref said on Tuesday. Gref said state-run Sberbank has no further plans to sell its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kazakh cenbank governor says tenge to remain under pressure

ALMATY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s growing imports and external volatility will continue to put pressure on the local tenge currency’s exchange rate, central bank governor Yerbolat Dosayev said on Wednesday. The tenge has performed especially poorly against the Russian rouble over the last few months, which Dosayev said was...
WORLD
Telegraph

Belarus's blackmail runs the risk of destabilising eastern Europe

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has already turned himself into an international pariah by facing down pro-democracy protests against fraudulent elections and ordering the interception of a passenger aircraft so as to drag a dissident journalist away to prison. Now he is threatening to destabilise eastern Europe by using migration as a weapon in a dispute over sanctions imposed by the EU.
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using uprooted trees to try to get through a fence. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed an attempt at illegal entry, saying the situation is under control. It posted a video showing migrants trying to force a razor fence barrier and throwing objects at Polish forces lining the fence....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Serbia#Western#Turkish#Denizbank#Sberbank Europe Ag#Aik Banka A D#Agri Europe#Czech#Sberbank Cz
Reuters

Russia keeps Europe waiting on new gas supplies

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s Gazprom declined to book extra capacity to ship more gas to Europe from January at auctions on Tuesday, a step that would have helped ease prices in a market haunted by worries about Moscow’s intentions. The Kremlin said Russia remained committed to start pumping additional gas to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Reuters

Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline in reverse flow mode for 4th day

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s Yamal-Europe pipeline, which normally sends gas westwards across Poland to Germany, was working in reverse mode for a fourth straight day on Tuesday and expected to stay that way until Wednesday, according to data from German operator Gascade. Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Europe's energy crisis deepens as Russia cuts gas exports

Russian exports of natural gas to Europe fell over the weekend and into Nov. 1, with a complete pause in delivery via the Yamal pipeline deepening the continent's already acute energy crisis. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Coinciding with the new gas month...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Russia Is No Longer Europe’s Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wearebreakingnews.com

The Pandemic Resurfaces Strongly In Eastern Europe

Europe is currently going through a new upward trend in new cases of COVID-19, but the situation is not homogeneous: it is deteriorating particularly in several countries in the east of the continent. The two with the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union, Romania and Bulgaria, are witnessing an increase in infections that is translating into high numbers of deaths, with overburdened healthcare systems contributing to the perfect storm for the current wave. of the virus, which leaves high levels of hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Antelope Valley Press

Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high virus cost

KYIV, Ukraine — Truck driver Andriy Melnik never took the Coronavirus seriously. With a friend, he bought a fake vaccination certificate so his travel documents would appear in order when he hauled cargo to other parts of Europe. His view changed after the friend caught COVID-19 and ended up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Alibaba Cements E-Commerce Market Positioning In Eastern Europe

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) unquestionably is a behemoth in the Chinese e-commerce market. It now appears the company is making serious inroads into the vibrant e-commerce market in Europe. What Happened: Alibaba was among the top three e-commerce companies selling consumer goods in eastern Europe in 2020, the...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 3-Russia's Sberbank reports record profit in Q3

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank on Thursday reported a record net profit of 348.3 billion roubles ($4.9 billion) for the third quarter but raised provisions as it classified assets of its subsidiary in Ukraine as restricted. Sberbank has been reporting robust quarterly results this year thanks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
abc17news.com

Council of Europe: Government in Cyprus ‘too centralized’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Europe’s leading human rights organization says Cyprus remains a “very centralized country” where local authorities are too dependent on state hand-outs and not adequately financed to provide municipal services. The Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities said Wednesday that the sphere of local government on the east Mediterranean island nation “remains limited” relative to European standards. The report’s authors say Cypriot Finance Ministry officials acknowledge that many municipalities lack financial autonomy, cannot meet the needs of their populations and face “considerable financial problems.” The report noted the Cypriot government has a local government reform plan that lawmakers are expected to eventually approve.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

When Will Europe See Russia and China as True Threats?

The unfolding crisis in the Indo-Pacific and continued Russian geostrategic assertiveness along the country’s Western periphery should serve as a wake-up call for Europe’s leaders and policy elites that we are already in a gray zone conflict with two powers aligned against us – and perhaps even tracking for a shooting war. Still, there are few signs that Europe’s leaders are willing to confront this reality.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy