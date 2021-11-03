CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychologists Find Demand for Mental Health Services Still Rising

 9 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Psychologists are reporting a large increase in demand for treatment of anxiety and depression in 2021, according to a survey released by the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA surveyed 1,141 doctoral-level, active licensed U.S. psychologists (both APA members and nonmembers) between...

Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

Baby teeth may be window to child’s risk of mental health disorders

The thickness of growth marks in primary (or “baby”) teeth may help identify children at risk for depression and other mental health disorders later in life, according to researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. The results of this study were published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers believe the findings...
KIDS
newsy.com

The Lack Of Mental Health Services In Rural Areas

Lori Gill remembers the moment back in 1997 when she says she wanted to die. "I felt that in any direction I looked, that people's lives would be better off without me," Gill said. "I had a rope, and up drives my daughter up the driveway. And it was enough for me to just kind of 'deer in the headlights' thing and go, 'Oh my gosh.'"
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The postcode lottery over youth mental health services is a disgrace

It’s really difficult until they’re at crisis point, and by then it’s too late. We’ve got quite a few kids who, until they’ve actually made an attempt at their own life, we had struggled to get access [to professional help]. If they’d got the support a lot earlier, they wouldn’t have got to that point.”
KIDS
californiahealthline.org

California Law Aims to Strengthen Access to Mental Health Services

The number of people with symptoms of depression and anxiety has nearly quadrupled during the covid pandemic, which has made it even more maddeningly difficult to get timely mental health care, even if you have good insurance. A California law signed Oct. 8 by Gov. Gavin Newsom could help. It...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Support Worker – Mental Health Services

Are you looking for a fulfilling role working with individuals with mental health needs?. We are looking to recruit a part time Support Worker to work with service users in their own homes or in public areas in the Bury area. You will collaborate with service users in a recovery-focused model, encouraging and supporting them with daily living skills in order to develop their abilities and engage in any desired activities.
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC4

New clinic increases access to mental health services in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The University of Utah’s Behavioral Health Innovation and Dissemination Center (BHIDC) has added another mental health resource for the community.  The BHIDC’s new mental health clinic is located in the Carolyn and Kem Gardner Commons building at the University of Utah directly south of the Olpin Union Building where the Utah […]
UTAH STATE
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Nonprofit Shares Importance of Mental Health Services for Veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nov. 1, 2021 – In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, HopeWay – an accredited nonprofit mental health residential and day treatment center for adults – is helping raise awareness about the importance of quality mental health treatment for military Veterans and how to support a Veteran who may be struggling with mental health.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Santa Monica Daily Press

County Grant to fund mental health services

In an effort to preserve and strengthen Adult Residential Facilities (ARFs) and Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly (RCFEs), Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has awarded a two-year contract to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC) to launch the Licensed Adult Residential Care Association (LARCA) to represent and advocate for its membership. According to the California Department of Social Services, many ARFs have closed due to increasing costs and lack of appropriate funding. Los Angeles has lost 24% of its ARFs and 37% of its RCFEs between 2015 and March 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mobihealthnews.com

Kry to roll-out digital mental health service across Europe

Digital healthcare firm Kry has announced plans to roll-out its internet cognitive behavioural therapy (ICBT) programme for mental health issues across Europe. The ICBT service, which is already available in Sweden, can be used to book treatment for conditions such as depression, anxiety and stress on a smartphone via the Kry app.
MENTAL HEALTH
wtuz.com

Community Mental Health Changes Name, Expands Services

Mary Alice Reporting – As the future of a local agency continues to expand, a rebranding was need to highlight the healthcare they provide. Formerly known as Community Mental Healthcare, the Dover location officially changed their name to SpringVale Health Centers. Miles Riley, the Director of Markey and Fundraising, says...
DOVER, OH
healio.com

Researchers find ‘clear targets’ for antibiotic stewardship in mental health units

Approximately 10% of patients in mental health units at more than 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals were exposed to antibiotics, researchers reported — much lower than levels reported in acute-care hospitals. However, researchers did find opportunities for stewardship, noting that UTIs were frequently diagnosed and treated in mental health units without...
MENTAL HEALTH
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Half a million dollars is being invested to mental health services for WA ranchers

OLYMPIA, Wash. —Mental health has long been an overlooked topic amongst many agricultural communities, but Washington State’s Department of Agriculture is putting funds toward programs to address that. According to the office of Eastern Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, the Dept. of Agriculture is putting $500,000 toward programs and initiatives to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KDWN

BGCSNV Introduces Youth Mental Health Services

The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada is a non-profit organization with 13 clubhouses throughout Southern Nevada. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Focused on three impact areas – Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Leadership – Clubhouses provide a safe, supportive place to go (both physically and mentally), life-changing opportunities, and the chance for youth to learn, grow and become who they want to be. Serving nearly 1500 youth each day between the ages of 6-18. Clubs operate Monday through Friday before and after school, with extended hours over school breaks such as spring break, winter break, and over the summer. For more information, visit www.bgcsnv.org. Or visit them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BGCSNV. To get information via telephone, call 702-367-2582.
MENTAL HEALTH

