Psychologists Find Demand for Mental Health Services Still Rising

The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada is a non-profit organization with 13 clubhouses throughout Southern Nevada. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Focused on three impact areas – Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Leadership – Clubhouses provide a safe, supportive place to go (both physically and mentally), life-changing opportunities, and the chance for youth to learn, grow and become who they want to be. Serving nearly 1500 youth each day between the ages of 6-18. Clubs operate Monday through Friday before and after school, with extended hours over school breaks such as spring break, winter break, and over the summer. For more information, visit www.bgcsnv.org. Or visit them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BGCSNV. To get information via telephone, call 702-367-2582.

