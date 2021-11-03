Western Pennsylvania School For Blind Children Bus Driver Accused Of Carrying Gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children says one of its bus drivers was...pittsburgh.cbslocal.com
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children says one of its bus drivers was...pittsburgh.cbslocal.com
Suppose someone with gun came to hurt the children how could the driver protect the children If anyone got permit to carry gun why is people complaining about it. Please explain this to me i don’t understand.
Safest bus in P.a., pussified pearl-clutching pansies.
Comments / 12