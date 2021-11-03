CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings seek higher compete level with Tyler Bertuzzi back

By Ansar Khan
MLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinless in three games and coming off one of their worst performances of the season, the Detroit Red Wings had plenty to work on in practice Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. “We came out and worked hard today and competed hard,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “I think we have a...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi 'will be by himself,' unpaid, while team in Canada

The Detroit Red Wings face their second test without one of their best players as they foray into Canada for a pair of games. Tyler Bertuzzi’s decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine means he cannot cross the border under current regulations. The Wings are at Toronto Saturday, and at Montreal Tuesday. During the four days they are in Canada, In addition to two games, Bertuzzi will miss a practice, and is responsible for arranging and paying for his own way to Boston, where the Wings play Nov. 4.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings at Maple Leafs

Detroit heads to Toronto to finish out the pre-Halloween back-to-back and the month of October. For the last two games they’ve fallen behind 2-0 before climbing back to force overtime. Last night’s game was a big playoff atmosphere type game and I’m real happy with the way the Wings responded....
NHL
litterboxcats.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LGRW, #FLAvsDET, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, DET 2 (OT) - (Recap) 4/1/2021. NEXT MEETING: March 5, 2022. PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky 5-0-0 .946 / 1.79 0SO) vs Greiss (3-1-0 .917/ 2.55 0SO) PLAYER STATS:...
NHL
Joe Veleno
Dylan Larkin
Tyler Bertuzzi
Lucas Raymond
Jeff Blashill
MLive.com

Red Wings recall Joe Veleno with Tyler Bertuzzi ineligible next two games

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings need another forward with Tyler Bertuzzi out for the next two games, tonight in Toronto (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit) and Tuesday in Montreal due to his inability to travel to Canada because he has declined to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
NHL
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Beat Capitals In OT

Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings came back to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Wednesday night. Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT on a goal assisted on by impressive rookies Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider....
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings face unbeaten, potentially distracted Panthers

The Florida Panthers have the best record in the NHL at 7-0-0, but that is only the second-most significant storyline surrounding the team as they face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., ESPN-Plus and Hulu). Head coach Joel Quenneville resigned on Thursday, in wake of...
NHL
#Bruins#The Detroit Red Wings#Bally Sports Detroit#The Red Wings
sacramentosun.com

Canadiens aim to get back on track at home vs. Red Wings

The Montreal Canadiens will try for a repeat of one of their few season highlights when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. The Canadiens routed Detroit 6-1 on Oct. 23, a game also held in Montreal. That one-sided result was the Canadiens' first victory of the season, and it standsas one of just two wins for the Habs in their nightmarish 2-8-0 start.
NHL
defector.com

The Red Wings’ Kids Are Even Better Than Advertised

This is not a season of high expectations for the Detroit Red Wings. But it is, still, a season of high optimism. After five straight years in an unfamiliar spot out from the playoffs, one of the NHL’s cornerstone franchises has finally started to reap the benefit of tanking: exciting young players with high ceilings actually playing for the team. In Detroit’s first game of the 2021–22 season, each of the first two first-round picks from GM Steve Yzerman’s era in the front office—2019’s Moritz Seider and 2020’s Lucas Raymond—made their official NHL debuts. And just seven games into the year, as the Wings sit comfortably with a record of 4-2-1, the results have been nothing less than spectacularly unexpected.
NHL
chatsports.com

Wings blanked 3-0 in Montreal, 0-3 without Tyler Bertuzzi in Canada

Montreal — The Red Wings have been the perfect tonic for the Montreal Canadiens this season. The Canadiens only have three wins this season, they're 3-8-0, but two of them have come against the Wings, including Tuesday's 3-0 victory. The Wings were without forwards Dylan Larkin (personal reasons) and Tyler...
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings seeking better defense, consistency at 10-game mark

Boston — The Red Wings played their 10th game Tuesday night, suffering an ugly 3-0 loss in Montreal to the Canadiens. It was a disappointing way to hit the benchmark. Many NHL coaches, including Wings coach Jeff Blashill, like to break the schedule into 10-game segments to get an idea where their team is at, and where it's headed.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to bounce back in second matchup with Canadiens

MONTREAL, QC -- Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens will be the first time this season that the Detroit Red Wings face an opponent for the second time, and the Red Wings are hoping for a much better result against the Canadiens this time around. When the Red Wings first...
NHL
Detroit News

No Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, but Red Wings confident these days because of depth

Montreal — If the Red Wings were to miss forwards Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi the past few seasons, it would have been a devastating blow to the lineup. And it does hurt, with coach Jeff Blashill confirming after Tuesday's morning skate that Larkin would be unavailable for "personal reasons" and Bertuzzi being unavailable in Canada because of his unvaccinated status.
NHL
WLUC

Bergeron, Bruins blast Red Wings

BOSTON, Mass. (WLUC) - Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1. Marchand assisted on all four of Bergeron’s goals, Mike Reilly scored his first of the season and Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman finished with 14 saves for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home and handed Detroit its fourth straight loss, the last three coming in regulation.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to get back on track against Bruins

BOSTON - With a young team in the NHL, ups and downs are bound to happen throughout the season, and after starting the 2021-22 campaign on the up with a solid 4-2-1 record, the Detroit Red Wings have lost their last three games and will attempt to stop the downward trend Thursday night against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings regain Tyler Bertuzzi and are 'hungry' for points in Boston

BOSTON — The Detroit Red Wings ended practice with a little gathering on the ice at TD Garden, not that much needed to be said. They know they must compete better, Thursday when they take on the Bruins, than the uninspired effort put forth at Montreal. “We were just bad,”...
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Tired Red Wings try to get back in win column vs. Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a familiar and unpleasant spot. They have a losing record. Detroit started off the season at 4-2-1 but have gone 0-3-1 since, including three regulation losses during a four-game road trip. The Red Wings will try to salvage the final game of the...
NHL

