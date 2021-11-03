Red Wings seek higher compete level with Tyler Bertuzzi back

This is not a season of high expectations for the Detroit Red Wings. But it is, still, a season of high optimism. After five straight years in an unfamiliar spot out from the playoffs, one of the NHL’s cornerstone franchises has finally started to reap the benefit of tanking: exciting young players with high ceilings actually playing for the team. In Detroit’s first game of the 2021–22 season, each of the first two first-round picks from GM Steve Yzerman’s era in the front office—2019’s Moritz Seider and 2020’s Lucas Raymond—made their official NHL debuts. And just seven games into the year, as the Wings sit comfortably with a record of 4-2-1, the results have been nothing less than spectacularly unexpected.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO