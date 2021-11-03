CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Woman walking on Alaska beach finds message in a bottle from 1987

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esn2m_0clgyBYN00

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A woman walking on an Alaska beach is trying to unravel the mystery of an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle apparently launched in 1987.

Pam Joy of Skagway said she was walking on the beach at the Dyea flats when she spotted a bottle with a group of washed-up logs, branches and other debris.

Joy opened the bottle and discovered a written message on a sheet of paper: "Happy New Year 1987!"

The message was not signed and did not say where the bottle was launched, Joy said.

"Maybe it really hasn't traveled very far. Or maybe it came from Australia. Who knows?" Joy told KHNS-FM.

Joy said she is hoping to find the sender of the bottle.

"I really wish that I had some way to identify who it was or how far it's come and where it came from. I would like to be able to let the person know who wrote this that I found it where I found it," she said.

Comments / 8

49 state of mind
6d ago

I had also recently found a bottle on the beach in Homer it was in Chinese and after hours of translating it reads THANK YOU AMERICANS FOR GETTING JOE BIDEN IN THE “WHITE HOUSE”. We will see you soon 😳

Reply(1)
4
Related
UPI News

Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Maine lobsterman made a 1-in-100 million discovery when he found a caught a lobster with an extremely rare "cotton candy" color scheme. Get Maine Lobster, a Portland-based direct-to-consumer seafood company, said Bill Coppersmith, a lobsterman who supplies crustaceans to the company, found the rare cotton candy lobster during a recent day of fishing.
MAINE STATE
UPI News

British chauffer service offers rides in 'Tank Taxi'

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A British man is offering an unusual chauffeur service by charging about $1,000 to give rides to weddings and other events in his "Tank Taxi." Merlin Batchelor of Norwich, England, said his Tank Taxi -- which is actually an armored personnel carrier, a vehicle with a similar look to a tank -- cost him a total $35,000 to purchase and repair for use in his business.
TRAFFIC
UPI News

Eight camels, one llama escape circus to wander Madrid streets

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A group of eight camels and one llama escaped from a circus in Spain and wandered the streets of Madrid before being rounded up by police. The Spanish National Police said the animals were found wandering the streets of the capital about 5 a.m., and officers rounded them up and returned them to the circus.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skagway, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
UPI News

Runaway trash can floats from South Carolina to Ireland

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A trash barrel from a South Carolina beach ended up in the ocean and floated more than 3,500 miles to a beach in Ireland. The Myrtle Beach City Government said in a Facebook post that visitors to a beach in Mulranney, County Mayo, found a blue trash can on the beach that still bore stickers from Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
UPI News

World's oldest conductor breaks his own record at 103

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old Florida man conducted the U.S. Air Force Band's Airmen of Note at a Washington concert to break his own Guinness World Record as the oldest conductor. Frank Emond of Cantonment initially set the record for the world's oldest conductor in May 2019, when he...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Message In A Bottle#The Bottle#Khns Fm
UPI News

Weather changes influence prevalence of bacterial diseases in bee colonies

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Changing weather patterns caused by climate change may be driving disease outbreaks in honey bee colonies in Britain, a study published Tuesday by Scientific Reports found. The prevalence of six important honey bee diseases in more than 300,000 colonies interacted in different ways with rainfall, temperature...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Another storm to help chip away at California drought

A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will also come in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy