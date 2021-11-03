Della Terra Hires Chief Operating Officer

Custom Ink, a maker of custom apparel and accessories for companies, groups, and organizations, announced the acquisition of Swag.com, a platform for corporate swag. “With Swag.com, we’ll help organizers and organizations meet the really important need of sustaining a sense of connection and community no matter where people are located,” said Marc Katz, co-founder and CEO, Custom Ink. “Nothing creates the feeling of pride and connection like custom gear, and Swag.com has set a new standard for easy and intuitive gifting of high-quality swag. There is an amazing alignment of values between our companies, and we’re excited to build and extend our platforms together.”
Comments / 0