Della Terra Hires Chief Operating Officer

By SGB Media
 6 days ago

Sustainable footwear brand Della Terra has hired footwear veteran David Jassem as chief operating officer. Jassem is the founder of David’s Shoes in Beverly Hills, CA. During his 30 years with the company, he was an early adapter to digital POS systems,...

