Religion

Even the pope is on board with the labor shortage, urging prayers for 'people who suffer from depression or burnout'

By Nick Lichtenberg, Andy Kiersz, Hillary Hoffower
 6 days ago
Pope Francis I. Franco Origlia / Getty Images
  • Pope Francis I addressed the labor shortage in his November prayer intentions.
  • He Tweeted: "Let us #PrayTogether that people who suffer from depression or burn-out will find support and a light that opens them up to life."
  • He also cited Jesus: "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."
"Overwork and work-related stress cause many people to experience extreme exhaustion — mental, emotional, affective, and physical exhaustion."

No, that's not a public service announcement or an editorial about the labor shortage in an outlet like, say, Insider.

It's a statement from "the people's pope" himself, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Francis I.

He wrote on Twitter of prayers "that people who suffer from depression

or burnout will find support and a light that opens them up to life."

—Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 3, 2021

His November prayer intention tackles labor issues head-on and, as is characteristic of the pope who has broken with Catholic tradition in a variety of progressive ways, Francis was pro-worker in his statement. Tackling the changing of the seasons, his prayer surveyed the seasonal affective disorder that arises in the Northern Hemisphere, as "sadness, apathy, and spiritual tiredness end up dominating people's lives, who are overloaded due to the rhythm of life today."

Some react to these feelings by turning to false promises of solutions to these spiritual problems but, the pope said, "There is no solution."

Instead he counsels turning to the words of Jesus, particularly those that pertain to the labor market: "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

More progressive than the rest

Pope Francis is no stranger to weighing in on the socioeconomic troubles of the world. In an October speech, the bishop of Rome offered an entire litany of prayers directly calling on corporate and financial elites to address inequalities.

In that speech, Francis asked pharmaceutical companies to open up vaccine patents, mining, and oil businesses to promote conservation, and tech companies to "stop exploiting human weakness, people's vulnerability, for the sake of profits without caring about the spread of hate speech, grooming, fake news, conspiracy theories, and political manipulation."

Francis has often taken a more activist tone than his predecessors, emphasizing a more leftist approach to the woes of the poor and downtrodden in the spirit of the liberation theology tradition in the Catholic Church. He has often drawn the ire of more conservative priests and bishops, including a 2019 letter from 19 priests and academics calling for his denouncement as a heretic over some of his more liberal positions.

Workplace stress is just the latest issue Francis is taking on.

Cases of burnout have been increasing at an alarming rate. The World Health Organization classified burnout as a "syndrome" in 2019, medically legitimizing the condition for the first time. It's a growing problem in today's workplace because of trends like rising workloads, limited staff and resources, and long hours.

Millennials in particular have reported they suffer from higher rates of burnout than other generations, because of longer work hours and stagnant wages. In a viral BuzzFeed article, Anne Helen Petersen coined them as the "burnout generation," attributing the phenomenon to millennials' upbringings and the economic environment they grew up in.

Burnout has come to a head during the era of remote work, as the labor force undergoes a Great Resignation with millions quitting their jobs. Older millennials (along with younger Gen Xers) are leading the way, according to the Harvard Business Review, in part because of higher demand for mid-level workers and because the pandemic has caused some to reevaluate what they want in both their job and in life.

Since nobody has figured out a solution to the labor shortage yet, prayers might just help.

