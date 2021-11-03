Digital Product Manager

Part Time, 21 hours per week

Circa £34,000 per annum, pro-rata.

Home-based, fixed term to end December 2022

At Family Lives we are seeking to recruit a Digital Product Manager to help us lead our digital product work as we identify and develop opportunities, build digital solutions, and grow our digital offer in line with user needs and organisational goals. The postholder will be joining us at an exciting time as we continue our work to use digital innovation to better support vulnerable and low-income families.

The successful candidate will have 3-5 years’ experience in Digital Product Management. They must have a user-first mindset, which for us means vulnerable families. This is a user-centric role, working to translate the needs of the families we support into online/digital opportunities so we can provide support to more families who need our help.

You will be responsible for developing multiple products and juggling multiple priorities within challenging timeframes and relatively small budgets. You must exercise judgement and pragmatism to ensure that development is of a high standard, whilst also meeting user needs and organisational goals. The post holder must be willing and be able to take account of a range of viewpoints, and must be skilled in persuading colleagues and digital agencies of the most appropriate course of action.

An understanding of back-end and front-end programming languages would be desirable as well as an understanding of developing data pipelines that can be used to track, analyse, and improve our digital products.

From 2022 regular team meetings in Hatfield, central London and various work-based locations with travel on average twice per week will be required. Candidates will need to be located within 1.5 hours travel of Central London.

Please ensure you address every criteria on the person specification on your supporting statement, preferably in order.

Please visit our website via the button below to obtain the job description, full person specification, application form and guidance. Please note that we only accept application forms, which should be emailed to:

recruitment@familylives.org.uk. CVs are not required.

If you have any questions, please contact: Rachel Tonkin, Director of Communications on 020 4522 8707

Closing date: Sunday 21st November 2021