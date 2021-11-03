CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm Shares Pop After Company Reports Earnings Beat, 56% Rise in Smartphone Chip Sales

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleQualcomm's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street expectations. Its chip sales for smartphones were up 56% year over year. Qualcomm also offered strong guidance for the current quarter, which ends in December. This suggests that Qualcomm is weathering the global chip shortage that has affected other chipmakers and customers....

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: GE, Palantir, PayPal and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. General Electric (GE) — Shares of GE rallied more than 7% in the premarket after the company announced it will split up into three publicly traded entities focused on aviation, health care and energy. GE said it will spin off its healthcare unit by early 2023 and energy unit by early 2024.
Roblox Shares Close Up More Than 40% After Strong Earnings Report

Shares of Roblox soared 42.2% Tuesday. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financials after the bell Monday. Shares of Roblox closed up 42.2% on Tuesday, a day after the video game company reported strong third-quarter financial results. Investors seem impressed with the company's strong October results, rather than the full third...
BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
RingCentral Shares Jump After Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Shares of RingCentral (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report soared in after hours trading as the provider of enterprise cloud-based communications and collaboration services for businesses reported third-quarter sales and adjusted earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. Shares of the Belmont, Calif., company jumped 23.52% to $288.60 in after...
RingCentral stock rallies 20% after Q3 results top Wall Street views

RingCentral Inc. shares rallied 20% in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based communications company reported adjusted third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the results "outstanding," and raised guidance for the year. RingCentral said it lost $147 million, or $1.60 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $415 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected RingCentral to report adjusted EPS of 33 cents a share on sales of $393 million. RingCentral raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range between $1.580 billion and $1.581 billion, which would represent annual growth between 33% and 34%. That's up from a prior range of revenue between $1.539 billion and $1.545 billion. RingCentral also announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Dhruv will be stepping down, remaining as CFO through the end of the year. The company will consider internal and external candidates to replace Dhruv, it said.
Cramer's Lightning Round: The Best Cannabis Play Is Innovative Industrial Properties

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Poshmark: "They missed the quarter bad tonight, and it's interesting because everybody else in that industry seems to be doing quite well, so that is what I call disappointing."
New Relic shares hurdle 14% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of New Relic Inc. initially jumped 14% in extended trading Monday after the maker of cloud-based software reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped Street estimates and raised guidance for fiscal 2022. New Relic reported a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Relic lost $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share. Revenue jumped 18% to $195.7 million from $166.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $182.2 million. New Relic's stock is up 39% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
