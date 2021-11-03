County soil judging competition

NEW LONDON — The county soil judging took place on Sept. 21 just North of New London.

Monroeville soil judges went up against South Central and Margaretta. Both teams from Monroeville rural and urban took 2nd place. On the Urban team was Grace Stieber, Anessa Ruggles, Brooke Schafer, Evan Brown, Brice Martin and Chris Latterman. They determine if the soil they’re judging would be useful for buildings and roads, lawns and landscapes.

The Rural team included Madison Daniel, Anita Ruggles, Alec Homan, Levi Scheid, Ethan Schafer, Ethan Kluding and Landon Stein. This team determines if the soil they’re judging is useful for farmland.