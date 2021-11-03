Lights of the Ozarks returns to Fayetteville Square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville will flip the switch to light up the city’s square with more than 500,000 lights during Lights of the Ozarks on November 19th.

According to a news release from the city, the installation process for Lights of the Ozarks on the Fayetteville Square has begun.

Each year, the city’s parks and recreation workers spend around 3,300 hours decorating the square.

The release says Lights of the Ozark will offer nightly holiday activities, hot chocolate, and holiday music.

The lights illuminate the square each evening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will remain on through January 1, 2022.

