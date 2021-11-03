Armor Games shares four-day work week findings

Meghna Jayanth, the writer behind some of the most beloved indie games of the last decade, is working on an unannounced title from Falcon Age developer Outerloop Games. Jayanth rose to prominence with 2014’s 80 Days, an interactive fiction game loosely based on Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days. Initially released for iOS and Android, its popularity saw it ported to PC in 2015. From there, Jayanth went on to write or co-write Sunless Sea and its sequel Sunless Skies, and Outerloop Games’ 2019 adventure game Falcon Age, which saw players team with an avian partner to reclaim their world from colonizers. Jayanth also contributed to the writing of Horizon Zero Dawn, for which she won the 2018 Writers Guild of America “Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing” award.

