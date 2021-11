WASHINGTON — A woman from Norfolk, Virginia, was dressed as a UPS delivery driver when she traveled to D.C. and shot another woman in Northeast, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers from D.C.'s fifth district responded to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street Northeast at around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, November 5, for a report of a shooting. When officers got on scene, they found a woman inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to police.

