CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The American Red Cross “Turn and Test” campaign reminds people to check fire alarms

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 6 days ago

(WFXR) — On Sunday, Nov. 7, daylight saving time will end and that means turning your clock back an hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bu0CG_0clgvZJW00

It is also a good reminder to test your smoke alarms. The American Red Cross kicked off its campaign, Turn and Test, to help remind people to check their fire alarms.

What does your fire alarm chirp mean? Virginia fire officials break it down

The American Red Cross says families should follow these steps to help protect their loved ones.

  • Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.
  • Install smoke alarms on every level of your home.
  • Practice your two minute escape plan.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUrTm_0clgvZJW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c32Zb_0clgvZJW00

When disasters happen, the Red Cross says you want to have an emergency plan. The non-profit organization released three easy steps to follow to make sure your family is ready:

  • Discuss with your family or household how to prepare and respond to different types of emergencies.
  • Identify the responsibilities of each member of your household and how you will work together as a team.
  • Practice as many elements of your plan as possible.

The Red Cross has a simple template to help you organize a disaster plan and a template for Spanish-speaking families .

How to prevent house fires, before you light your fireplace

When disaster strikes, the Red Cross wants to remind you that it’s important to have a survival kit. These survival kits should be accessible either at home or on the move.

The Red Cross released a list of all the minimum supplies you would need:

  • Water: One gallon per person, per day
  • Food: Non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered or hank-crank radio
  • Extra batteries
  • Deluxe family first aid kit
  • Medications: Seven day supply and medical items
  • Multi-purpose tool
  • Sanitation and personal hygiene items
  • Copies of personal documents
  • Cell phone with chargers
  • Family and emergency contact information
  • Extra cash
  • Emergency blanket
  • Map(s) of the area

A full list of other items that could be useful for a survival kit is located on the Red Cross website . The Red Cross will also provide a smoke detector free of charge.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
Torrington Telegram

Red Cross helps local family after fire

TORRINGTON – The American Red Cross is providing help to a family following a fire which burned much of their home and many of their belongings. Two people have received assistance since the fire broke out Monday Oct. 25 at their home in Torrington. Volunteers from the American Red Cross have assisted in lining up a hotel room and providing immediate financial assistance for the family.
TORRINGTON, WY
Culpeper Star Exponent

American Red Cross blood supply lowest in decade

The American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest blood supply in more than a decade for this time of year. With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, donors are encouraged to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage, according to a release.
MADISON, VA
coladaily.com

The American Red Cross offers Halloween safety tips

Trick-or-treating is back this Halloween; however, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means there are extra factors to consider when planning your activities. The American Red Cross is offering tips and more to help keep families and loved ones safe. Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Make sure to...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Santa Barbara Independent

Red Cross Response to Alisal Fire Rain Event

In partnership with Santa Barbara County, the American Red Cross shelter located at Santa Barbara Community College transitioned to a standby status as mandatory evacuation orders and shelter in place orders were lifted yesterday afternoon. For anyone still in need of Red Cross assistance, please call us at 1-877-287-3327 (1-800-RED-CROSS).
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WVNews

American Red Cross calls for blood donations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Citizen Online

Red Cross: As you turn back clocks, also test smoke alarms

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, and tragically take seven lives every day in this country. It’s critical to take action...
ADVOCACY
wtvy.com

American Red Cross in need of certain blood types in nationwide shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While COVID cases are on the decline, the American Red Cross says they’re not seeing the same number of donors as they did before. Right now, the American Red Cross has its lowest levels of inventory in over a decade. In fact, News Leader 9 is told that they have less than half a day’s supply of some types of blood.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#Fire Alarms#The Red Cross#Cell
southernminn.com

Biannual reminder: Change your clock, check your alarm batteries

Every six months you hear from firefighters: “When you change your clock for daylight saving time, check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.”. It is more than a slogan — and firefighters see it often — smoke alarms save lives. Working smoke detectors alert you more quickly in the event of a fire and provide you and your loved ones more time to escape safely.
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Springfield News Sun

American Red Cross encouraging blood donors as shortage continues

Current blood supply is lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade. The American Red Cross is encouraging everyone who is eligible to donate blood, as the shortage continues and the holiday season approaches. “The American Red Cross urges donors to continue to...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
New Castle News

Red Cross to install free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross is bringing its Sound the Alarm program back to Lawrence County. On Saturday, volunteers will fan out across South New Castle Borough and a portion of Union Township to install up to three smoke alarms in residents’ homes at no cost. Anyone wanting living in the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Citizen Tribune

Time to turn clocks back and test fire alarms

Home fires claim seven lives every day in the U.S. As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight-saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and tragically take seven lives every day in this country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood Fire and Rescue shares reminder to check smoke alarms

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department issued a reminder to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms while setting clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 7. “Be sure to check the manufacturers date on your alarms,” BFRD Division Chief and Brentwood Fire Marshal Jeff Pender said. “Smoke alarms with non-replaceable lithium batteries are designed to last up to 10 years and should be considered when replacing your smoke alarms.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
WFXR

WFXR

248
Followers
100
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy