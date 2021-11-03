The American Red Cross “Turn and Test” campaign reminds people to check fire alarms

(WFXR) — On Sunday, Nov. 7, daylight saving time will end and that means turning your clock back an hour.

It is also a good reminder to test your smoke alarms. The American Red Cross kicked off its campaign, Turn and Test, to help remind people to check their fire alarms.

The American Red Cross says families should follow these steps to help protect their loved ones.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home.

Practice your two minute escape plan.





When disasters happen, the Red Cross says you want to have an emergency plan. The non-profit organization released three easy steps to follow to make sure your family is ready:

Discuss with your family or household how to prepare and respond to different types of emergencies.

Identify the responsibilities of each member of your household and how you will work together as a team.

Practice as many elements of your plan as possible.

The Red Cross has a simple template to help you organize a disaster plan and a template for Spanish-speaking families .

When disaster strikes, the Red Cross wants to remind you that it’s important to have a survival kit. These survival kits should be accessible either at home or on the move.

The Red Cross released a list of all the minimum supplies you would need:

Water: One gallon per person, per day

Food: Non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hank-crank radio

Extra batteries

Deluxe family first aid kit

Medications: Seven day supply and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Map(s) of the area

A full list of other items that could be useful for a survival kit is located on the Red Cross website . The Red Cross will also provide a smoke detector free of charge.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.