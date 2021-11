I've been feeling that lately...not so much with any of my cardio activities, but more so with me going to the gym and weightlifting. I actually love weightlifting and have been doing it for a long time and am quite disciplined when it comes to working out, but these few weeks I've felt kind of burned out. I only go 3 days a week for total body lifting so it's not even like I'm there 5-6 days. I'm supposed to go now and really it's my only time to go, and it's not like I have room in my schedule to swap out times or days. I think I am actually just going to try and nap and hopefully get outside for a brisk walk afterwards. I haven't been getting enough sleep for the past several weeks, which I think is a big part of the problem. There's that anxious part of me that worries if I intentionally skip a day I'll get out of the habit, but logically I know that's not likely. I guess I just needed to vent.

