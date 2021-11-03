Vandalia, Ill. man pleads guilty to child porn charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has admitted at his murder trial that he buried his wife’s body in a park but insisted that her death was an accident. Joseph Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in March in a park near Columbia.

