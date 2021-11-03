CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia, Ill. man pleads guilty to child porn charges

By Kevin S. Held
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 39-year-old rural Illinois man appeared in federal court in East St. Louis on Tuesday to plead guilty to child porn charges. According...

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Bradley, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Vandalia, IL
Vandalia, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX 2

St. Louis County Police find Texas teen abducted by her mother last week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Response Unit rescued a girl kidnapped by her biological mother from Texas last week. Stevie Johnson, 14, from Glenn Heights, Texas was forcibly taken from a bus stop in Dallas County, Texas on Monday, November 1. Police said Johnson was abducted by 33-year-old […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

Military-grade explosive found in Missouri building

RICH HILL, Mo. – Rich Hill police called in back up after a man discovered a potentially explosive situation. An employee was looking for tools in a city-owned building when he found a military-grade mortar. As you can see in the pictures, it looks like the mortar has been around for a while.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Fbi
FOX2Now

Missouri man describes what happened the night his wife died

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has admitted at his murder trial that he buried his wife’s body in a park but insisted that her death was an accident. Joseph Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in March in a park near Columbia.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Burglary suspect running from police in a Belleville field

Millstadt, Ill. – A source tells FOX 2 that police are looking for a burglary suspect near where a home exploded in Belleville. The two incidents do not appear to be related. Police are looking for a burglar who just drove away from a home on Townhall Road. The suspect ditched his car along the […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Pevely Police officer sustains four broken ribs after car crash

PEVELY, Mo. – A Pevely Police officer was involved in a car crash Tuesday. The officer was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Pevely Police Department Facebook page. He sustained four broken ribs and has minor bleeding around his lung. The other driver involved...
PEVELY, MO
FOX2Now

Troy Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. – The Troy Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Taneah Bowdry was last seen Nov. 9, around 6:40 a.m. leaving for school and wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. She attends 9th Grade Center in Moscow Mills. She did not come home after school, according to a press release from the Troy Police Department.
TROY, MO
FOX 2

Cub Scout troop’s camping trailer stolen in Macoupin County

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A Cub Scout troop in Brighton, Illinois needs help finding their stolen trailer. The white trailer with the Godfrey troop name on the side was taken Friday at Miles Station Road. The Brighton Boy Scouts troop got the trailer from the Godfrey Pack but had not switched the decals. The trailer […]
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy