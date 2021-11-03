CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Camila Mendes, Kiersey Clemons & Zoey Deutch Attend 'Fairfax' Event In LA

Cover picture for the articleCamila Mendes, Kiersey Clemons and Zoey Deutch get in a group photo at the VIP preview of the “Latrine” Pop-Up for their new Prime Video series Fairfax on Tuesday (November 2) in Los Angeles. The ladies were also joined in the...

Cosmopolitan

Camila Mendes wears fierce Versace outfit in Los Angeles

Since strutting her way into our lives (and hearts) back in 2017 as Riverdale's #iconic Veronica Lodge, Camila Mendes has remained one of our fave celebs to keep up with. From sharing candid no-makeup selfies to her rumoured reconciliation with co-star Charles Melton, we're all about the latest Cami news. Now, the star has just gone and gifted us with another fab update, this time on the fashion front, with a truly incredible outfit.
Variety

Must Attend: Variety's Calendar of Events

Looking for something to do? Check out Variety’s Must Attend calendar of events. Nov. 3 Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet at the “Red Notice” premiere at LA Live. Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama celebrate “Encanto” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. America Ferrera attends the Season 2 premiere of “Gentefied” at BLVD Market in Montebello, Calif. Nov. 4 Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and TikTok are honored at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. Nov. 5 Dylan Penn, Hari Nerf, Lily Allen and Adam Rippon celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chanel N°5 at Rockefeller Center...
Footwear News

Kiersey Clemons Talks Spoofing Sneakerhead Hype Culture in 'Fairfax,' Streetwear and More

Amazon’s latest television series plays a satirical spin on streetwear culture. “Fairfax,” an animated series dropping Friday, from creators Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, is about a group of middle schoolers living in California. The comedy stars Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young-White as four seventh-graders living in LA. Dale, voiced by Gisondo, is an Oregon transplant new to the area who knows nothing about sneakerheads or streetwear, but he quickly befriends Derica (Clemons), Truman (Young-White) and Benny (Kim), who teach him about the culture. The fictional brand that everyone in the series fixates on is called...
ComicBook

Prime Video's Fairfax Teams with The Black Hokage For Streaming Event Tonight

Ahead of the premiere of Prime Video's newest original animated series Fairfax, the company will team with Twitch on a two-hour livestream, where Twitch creator TheBlackHokage will transform into an animated character in the style of the show— essentially becoming a VTuber. Using custom animation and a 3D AR Facerig, the popular streamer's moves and expression will be mimicked by his animated doppelganger. Tapping into the streetwear themes within the show fans will get to vote on the various animated hats, hoodies and accessories TheBlackHokage should wear next. This marks the first such collaboration between Prime Video and Twitch.
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Fairfax stars Kiersey Clemons and Skyler Gisondo on voicing animated characters, social media, and dream guest stars

Flickering Myth had the opportunity to speak with Fairfax stars Kiersey Clemons and Skyler Gisondo. All eight episodes of the animated comedy are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video…. Having lived and worked in the city for years, actors Kiersey Clemons and Skyler Gisondo are no strangers to...
Footwear News

Zoey Deutch Gives Lessons in Patterns in Pink and Red Gingham Suit, Bralette and Embellished Satin Pumps for 'Fairfax' Premiere

Zoey Deutch makes gingham look chic when the “Vampire Academy” actress made a grand appearance at Amazon’s “Fairfax” Los Angeles premiere Tuesday evening. When it came down to the ensemble, Deutch slipped on a matching gingham skirt suit that featured puffy sleeves and shimmery sequins strewn throughout the look. She added a red top underneath that helped to unify the pieces. She accessorized the outfit with a pink handbag that fit perfectly within the bright color palette. For the shoes, Deutch sported a pair of Roger Vivier satin pink pumps that incorporated an embellished strass buckle. The pumps also matched the colors...
POPSUGAR

New Trend Alert: The Cutout on Camila Mendes's Versace Skirt Sets the Bar For Fall Fashion

Veronica Lodge may be one of Riverdale's most stylish characters, but Camila Mendes was giving her a run for her money in this sexy black Versace ensemble. While attending a launch event in LA for Fairfax on Amazon Prime Video, an animated show about four clout-chasing middle schoolers, she owned the red carpet from head to toe. Paying no mind to the increasingly chilly fall weather, Camila shopped the event's Latrine streetwear pop-up store — open from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6 — and posed with fellow stars like Zoey Deutch in a barely there cropped Versace cardigan held together by a single gold button. Say what you will about bags and heels when it comes to accessorizing, but don't underestimate hardware in tying together the perfect look.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
New York Post

Judge Judy's bailiff of 25 years claims he was 'priced out' of her new show

This is not the new courtroom drama Americans were expecting from Judge Judy Sheindlin. When one of the highest-paid stars on television — reportedly banking $47 million a year for “Judge Judy” — vacated the bench/throne she held for 25 seasons to star in a new streaming series, “Judy Justice,” the beloved badass decided to go solo.
cbslocal.com

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her 'Hellraiser' Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
AUSTIN, TX

