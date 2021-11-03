Camila Mendes, Kiersey Clemons & Zoey Deutch Attend 'Fairfax' Event In LA

Amazon’s latest television series plays a satirical spin on streetwear culture.
“Fairfax,” an animated series dropping Friday, from creators Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, is about a group of middle schoolers living in California.
The comedy stars Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young-White as four seventh-graders living in LA. Dale, voiced by Gisondo, is an Oregon transplant new to the area who knows nothing about sneakerheads or streetwear, but he quickly befriends Derica (Clemons), Truman (Young-White) and Benny (Kim), who teach him about the culture.
The fictional brand that everyone in the series fixates on is called...
Comments / 0