Camila Mendes, Kiersey Clemons & Zoey Deutch Attend 'Fairfax' Event In LA

Veronica Lodge may be one of Riverdale's most stylish characters, but Camila Mendes was giving her a run for her money in this sexy black Versace ensemble. While attending a launch event in LA for Fairfax on Amazon Prime Video, an animated show about four clout-chasing middle schoolers, she owned the red carpet from head to toe. Paying no mind to the increasingly chilly fall weather, Camila shopped the event's Latrine streetwear pop-up store — open from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6 — and posed with fellow stars like Zoey Deutch in a barely there cropped Versace cardigan held together by a single gold button. Say what you will about bags and heels when it comes to accessorizing, but don't underestimate hardware in tying together the perfect look.

