SCM (25m) We’re now on the final day of the final stop of the 2021 FINA World Cup Series with this competition here in Kazan set to conclude with tonight’s session. We already saw a World Record bite the dust yesterday, courtesy of Aussie Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 100m free, and although that type of special swim is extremely difficult to replicate, there are still several key races to watch this evening that can bring the heat.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 10 DAYS AGO