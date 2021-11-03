CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racism is a common thread in 3 high profile trials in different parts of the U.S.

By Leila Fadel
 6 days ago

And now to a story about three high-profile trials happening in different parts of the country. In Georgia, opening statements are expected to begin this week in the case against the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. In Wisconsin, a now-18-year-old stands trial for killing two protesters and wounding another....

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims ‘common ground’ with Nation of Islam in Twitter thread with antisemitic articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held. Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has found “common ground” with the Black nationalist organisation the Nation of Islam, claiming Louis Farrakhan, his conspiracy theory-promoting newspaper and its followers share her opposition to Covid-19 vaccines, public health officials and the press..
bluemountaineagle.com

Opposing racism is an integral part of faith among Black worshipers

Black houses of worship have often been the foundation from which public battles for freedom and racial equality have been waged. At the same time, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey, race plays a fundamental and complex role in the religious and personal lives of Black adults. Three-quarters...
bctv.org

Expert on Racism to Speak as part of Violins of Hope Reading

Eric K. Ward, a nationally-recognized expert on the relationship between authoritarian movements, hate violence, and preserving inclusive democracy, is the recipient of the 2021 Civil Courage Prize – the first American in the award’s 21-year history. In his 30+ year civil rights career, Eric has worked with community groups, government and business leaders, human rights advocates, and philanthropy as an organizer, director, program officer, consultant, and board member. Eric’s widely quoted writings and speeches are credited with key narrative shifts. He currently serves as Executive Director of Western States Center, Senior Fellow with Southern Poverty Law Center and Race Forward, and Co-Chair for The Proteus Fund.
Fox News

Former MSNBC host calls Condoleezza Rice 'soldier for white supremacy' after she ripped critical race theory

Former MSNBC host Touré Neblett called Condoleezza Rice a "soldier for white supremacy" in a scathing op-ed on Friday over her criticism of critical race theory. "Condoleezza Rice’s recent appearance on The View was offensive and disgusting for many reasons but she was who we thought she was: a soldier for white supremacy. Her thoughts on Critical Race Theory are completely white centric, as in, they revolve around the thoughts and needs of white people," Neblett, who goes by his first name, wrote for The Grio.
AFP

Trial opens in killing of US anti-racism protesters

A double-murder trial underpinned by the stark left-right divide in US politics over last year's anti-police and anti-racism protests opened Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Jury selection began in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who, joining vigilante groups opposed to the protests and rioting, shot two men dead and wounded a third on the night of August 20, 2020, drawing condemnation from the left but support from then-President Donald Trump. Carrying a semi-automatic assault rifle, he had opened fire during the march against police mistreatment of African Americans, killing two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and badly wounding a third, Gaige Grosskreutz. All three were white. The circumstances of the shootings, which were partly filmed by bystanders, are at the heart of the case: did Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, intend to kill people when he went to the protest, or did he shoot the men in self-defense?
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: We are all part of the problem of racism

Christine Flowers is highly selective in assigning guilt. She rightly excoriates those who stood aside and did not intervene while a rape was in progress on a rapid transit train. But then she says, in effect, white children (and the adults they will become) should feel no sense of responsibility in the presence of the racism, and more generally social injustice, in their world. As a white person who stood aside for too long, I can speak with authority. Whether it was a racist joke by a classmate in school, or doing Blackface in a class minstrel, or stereotyping and outright injustice against Black people in my adult world, I tended to sit there and let it happen.
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
Reason.com

The Prosecution Had a Very Bad Day in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse—the 17-year-old who shot and killed two men and grievously injured a third during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer—entered its second week on Monday. The prosecution called to the stand Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Rittenhouse but survived.
KREX

High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
abc17news.com

Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor says Kyle Rittenhouse instigated the confrontation that led him to shoot three people on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a turbulent protest against racial injustice. But Rittenhouse’s attorney says his client acted in self-defense after one of the men dove for his gun and others kicked him in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard. The two accounts came during opening statements Tuesday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third with an assault-style rifle during the summer of 2020. He could get life in prison if convicted.
