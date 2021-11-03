Virginia officials detail pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia health official announced plans Wednesday to roll out vaccines against COVID-19 for children in state ages 5 to 11.

“We look at the eligible population up until today, our 12 and up population, 73.5 percent of that population has been fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia State vaccination coordinator, during a conference call.

“Now, we have the opportunity to open up for another group and ensure that they can both be protected and that we can add to our overall community protection through the vaccination of 5- through 11-year olds,” he said.

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles on Tuesday — securing a recommendation from advisers at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the go-ahead from the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

With the federal government promising enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million children in the 5-to-11 group, pediatricians’ offices and hospitals began inoculating children, with schools, pharmacies and other locations planning to do the same.

Avula said there are locations across Virginia which have already received vaccine doses and that there is plenty more coming. He said there are 377,000 doses in locations statewide, with 252,000 going to doctors, health departments and community vaccination centers. The rest will go to pharmacies through a federal program, he said.

Virginia saw a five-fold increase in pediatric hospitalizations with the advent of the delta variant, Avula said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Virginia has had nearly 1,000 children hospitalized with 10 deaths in that group, he said.

“There is still a clear benefit to keeping our kids safe,” the doctor said. “Vaccinating 5-to-11-year-olds will limit the overall degree of spread that we’ll see.”

Avula said in order to get kids to take the vaccines, parents should reassure their children through pediatricians who they trust as well as pharmacists. The doctor said he is getting a sense from some parents that they want their children to get the vaccine, in some instances because they want to keep them in school and out of quarantine.

For those reluctant to get the vaccine, Avula said, his department will have to keep an eye on where the resistance is occurring.

“We’ll have to monitor what the uptick is as we’ve done over the past year, identify those specific communities where we’re seeing a low uptick in, identify the right messengers and really lean into both our marketing and our messaging, but also leveraging our voices on the ground that have credibility in those communities,” he said.