NHL

Hall of Fame covers Brad Aldrich’s name on Stanley Cup

By JAY COHEN
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
FILE - The names of the 2010 Stanley Cup Champion Chicago Blackhawks, left, are displayed on the Stanley Cup in the lobby of the United Center during an NHL hockey news conference on June 11, 2013 in Chicago. The first game of the Stanley Cup final series is Wednesday in Chicago. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team's run to the 2010 championship. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Hockey Hall of Fame has covered the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the Chicago Blackhawks’ run to the 2010 championship.

Brad Aldrich’s name was covered with X’s on Sunday, the same day that the names of the 2020-21 champion Tampa Bay Lightning were added to the Cup, according to the Toronto-based Hall.

Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wrote Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald last week to ask for the removal of Aldrich’s name. In the letter, Wirtz said Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name.

“While nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong,” Wirtz wrote.

Wirtz pointed to the case of Basil Pocklington, the father of the former Edmonton owner who had his name engraved on the trophy after the Oilers won the 1984 title, but then it was covered at the NHL’s request because Basil Pocklington had nothing to do with the team.

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from the Blackhawks.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

Comments / 2

Melanie Anne
6d ago

I should point that while the act he is accused of committing is absolutely heinous, as of now he is innocent of the charge.

Reply
3
TheConversationCanada

CBC commitment to men's hockey: At best a missed opportunity for women's, at worst a slap in the face

The multi-year, multi-platform broadcast deal recently inked between the CBC and the Canadian Hockey League might be good news for fans of men’s junior hockey, but for women’s professional hockey, it is at best a missed opportunity and at worst a slap in the face. As media executives invest scarce production dollars into even more men’s hockey, audiences for women’s hockey have often been left watching either exhibition tournaments live or poorly produced, hard-to-find games online. The chicken and egg argument around the low-to-no media coverage for women’s sports goes like this: broadcasters claim they can’t make the investment in high-quality...
SPORTS
