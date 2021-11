Advanced metrics are not fond of the New York Jets’ start to the 2021 NFL season. Anybody who has been burdened with watching the New York Jets play football this season is well aware of how bad they have been at the sport. Not only do they have a record of 1-5, but they own a league-worst average scoring margin of minus-15.8 that is on pace to be the worst in franchise history.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO