New York City, NY

Substance use Disorder Education and Recovery fund legislature signed by Governor Hochul

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.4086/A.6553) establishing the Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund and authorizing gifts on personal income tax returns for substance use disorder education and recovery.

Legislation S.4086/A.6553 creates a personal income tax check-off which will be known as the Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund. Money in this fund is to be used for providing grants to organizations dedicated to providing education, prevention, treatment, or recovery to those suffering from substance use disorders.

“The fight against substance use is a personal one for me, and I am proud to take steps in New York to combat this epidemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Allowing New Yorkers to support members of their community with these gifts is an invaluable way to get everyone working together to save lives.

Kathy Hochul
