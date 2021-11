A global threat in the form of a measles outbreak is mounting as more than 22 million infants missed their first vaccine dose for the disease in 2020, warned the world’s top health agencies.The World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), in a joint statement on Wednesday, said the number represents the largest increase in missed vaccinations in two decades.The 22-million figure is three million more than in 2019, “creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur,” according to the agencies.The surveillance of measles cases deteriorated because of the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a reported...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO