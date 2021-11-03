CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBB: Previewing the Front Court

By Chris Wellbaum • GamecockCentral
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina’s roster is guard-heavy, but the strength is in the front court. 6-5 Aliyah Boston and 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso, both reigning conference defensive players of the year, form arguably the most imposing post combination in the country. They are surrounded by Victaria Saxton, a defensive specialist and glue player, talented...

