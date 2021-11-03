CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear

By Zach Koons
 6 days ago
Tension within the Cleveland Browns‘ locker room appears to be coming to a head over the status of Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver was excused from the team’s practice today and may be seeing his time with the organization come to a messy end. On Tuesday, the situation...

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
#Browns#Bengals#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
Fox News

Baker Mayfield's wife blasts Browns fans ripping the team: 'You truly don’t know what you have'

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave a passionate defense of the quarterback and his Cleveland Browns teammates after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Emily Mayfield aimed her message at so-called Browns fans who were trashing the team. Baker Mayfield was 23-for-32 with 305 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception and was only sacked once. Cleveland fell to 3-2.
NFL
Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
FOX Sports

Emmanuel Acho explains why Odell Sr. calling out Baker Mayfield for OBJ's lack of production is foul I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

With the trade deadline under way, the uncertainty of Odell Beckham Jr.'s future in Cleveland is brewing. Reportedly, the Browns had no plans to trade OBJ, but his father did not shy away from voicing his frustrations. Odell Beckham Sr. re-posted a YouTube video of a play where Baker Mayfield did not throw to his son and threw a bad ball targeting him. Emmanuel Acho explains why he believes Odell Sr.'s Instagram post calling Baker out is fair or foul.
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has his doubts about Mayfield’s abilities. In particular, the ESPN analyst isn’t so sure Mayfield is capable of single-handedly winning games for the Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick is, at worst, an adept game-manager. Game-managers have won Super Bowls before, but it’s not super common.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman is going to claim Odell Beckham Jr., isn’t he?

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately want to have an elite passing offense. They’ve invested four of their last five first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball, spent heavily on one of the best offensive lines in the business when fully healthy, and moved on from the first Super Bowl-winning head coach in franchise history to try to field an innovative offensive around a bright young wunderkind.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad fires shot at Baker Mayfield right before NFL trade deadline

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is having a quiet season so far with just 17 catches for 232 yards in six games. For whatever reason, Beckham and Baker Mayfield have just never built a strong rapport in their few years together, though it didn’t help that the wide receiver missed a good chunk of last season with a torn ACL and was still recovering heading in this season.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Chiefs?

After his future cut, could KC be a new home? Is he worth it? Yes, if is for around less than a million. He is around 66 PFF and Robinson can be cut with his 50 PFF. 237 yards and talent is much better than dropped balls by Drob. Of...
NFL
