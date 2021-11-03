CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman killed at house party was Nevada Army Guard Soldier

By Caroline Bleakley
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Graciela Gomez, 22, who was killed in a shooting at a house party in east Las Vegas, was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard.

Gomez was killed Sunday, Oct. 31 when suspects fired several rounds into the house after being refused entry to the party. Two other people were injured.

The house in east Las Vegas that was the scene of the shooting that killed Graciela Gomez. (KLAS-TV)

According to the Nevada National Guard, Gomez was a “rising star” in the guard who was well-liked by her peers.

“Specialist Graciela Gomez, a graduate of Las Vegas High and an active member in the community, was an exceptional Soldier with a positive attitude and steadfast work ethic. Additionally, it’s worth noting that she most recently answered the call and displayed great dedication and extraordinary service to her community over the course of the past year while working on the COVID-19 Task Force in Las Vegas helping our state get through the pandemic. We are extremely saddened at the news of this tragic death,” said Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, Nevada Army National Guard.

The Nevada National Guard says it will assist the family in putting together Specialist Gomez’s funeral service.

No arrests have been made in the case.

There is a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses.

Comments / 25

Angel Baby
6d ago

Why open up your front door to uninvited guess anyway? House parties are nothing but bad news.

Luis Gonzales
6d ago

Nothing good happens between 10:00 pm & 6:00 am anywhere. For instance, this incident and Henry Ruggs. I don't understand the young. Condolences to the Tintor & Gomez families.

Demolition begins on historic downtown Las Vegas property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A historic property in downtown Las Vegas is coming down. The demolition of the Beverly Palms along 6th Street and Bridger Avenue started on Monday. The hotel is owned by Downtown Partnership and it was originally purchased by Tony Hsieh, who had plans to redevelop it. Instead, it is coming down […]
