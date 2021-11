Coming out of the bye week with a 3-3 record, it’s make-or-break time for this incarnation of Mike Zimmer’s Minnesota Vikings. When the schedule was released, the stretch of four games coming out of the bye always looked brutal. With the season underway, it still does. There was an opportunity for the Vikings to go into this part of the season in a better situation than .500. That didn’t happen. In truth, things could have also been worse, so .500 is probably about right.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO